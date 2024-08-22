Hypnotherapy Emerges as a Solution for Rising Anxiety Amid Global and UK Mental Health Crisis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UK confronts ongoing economic uncertainty, political instability, and global crises, anxiety levels among adults have surged. Steve Dell, an experienced clinical hypnotherapist based in London, offers hypnotherapy as an effective tool for managing this growing mental health crisis.Increasing Anxiety Amid National and Global TurmoilAnxiety has become one of the most widespread mental health issues in the UK, affecting over 8 million people at any given time​. Recent research from the Mental Health Foundation found that 1 in 5 adults in the UK regularly experience anxiety, with younger individuals particularly affected. 86% of people aged 18-24 report having felt anxious in the past two weeks, and 58% say this anxiety has significantly impacted their daily lives​.The Role of HypnotherapySteve Dell’s hypnotherapy practice in London provides a therapeutic environment that allows individuals to explore and alleviate their anxious feelings. By guiding patients into a state of deep relaxation, hypnotherapy enables access to the subconscious mind and addresses the root causes of anxiety.“Hearing about crises both globally and here at home can leave many feeling powerless,” says Steve Dell. “Hypnotherapy offers individuals the tools to regain a sense of calm and control, providing much-needed relief from anxiety.”Benefits of HypnotherapyImmediate Relief: Many clients report feeling calmer and more centred after just one session, providing swift relief from acute anxiety symptoms.Long-Term Management: Regular sessions equip clients with strategies to manage anxiety in the long run, reducing the intensity and frequency of anxious episodes.Holistic Approach: Hypnotherapy fosters a mind-body connection, promoting overall well-being and mental resilience.Real-Life ImpactOne of Dell’s clients, reflects on her experience: “Steve has a great personality and very easy to talk to and made the sessions very relaxing ones while helping wipe the negativity in me and replacing it with positive energy. ”Seeking HelpDespite the widespread nature of anxiety, less than 50% of those diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder in the UK seek professional treatment​. Dell highlights the importance of addressing these feelings early. “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Hypnotherapy can be a key part of your mental health toolkit.”For more information or to book a session with Steve Dell, visit Steve Dell Hypnotherapy or contact: +447966464005

