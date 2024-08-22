Vasodilators Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Vasodilators Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vasodilators market is projected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2023 to $6.40 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Despite the challenges posed by lifestyle changes and an aging population, the market is anticipated to reach $8.22 billion by 2028, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Rising Cardiovascular Diseases Propel Vasodilator Market Growth

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the vasodilators market. Cardiovascular diseases, which include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke, are often linked to hypertension and other risk factors. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is driven by sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, obesity, tobacco use, and aging populations. Vasodilators play a critical role in managing these conditions by relaxing blood vessels, reducing blood pressure, and improving blood flow. For example, in May 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that coronary artery disease was responsible for 375,476 deaths in 2021, with 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and older affected by the condition. Therefore, the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the vasodilators market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the vasodilators market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Gilead Sciences Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Segments:

• Type: Arterial Dilators, Venous Dilators, Mixed Dilators

• Drugs: Nitroglycerin, Alprostadil, Minoxidil, Sorbitrate, Other Drugs

• Indication: Hypertension, Angina, Heart Failure, Other Indications

• Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

• End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America was the largest region in the vasodilators market in 2023, with a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension, rapid urbanization, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

