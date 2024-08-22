Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on SIU Investigation findings into medico-legal claims, 22 Aug

Submit Release
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, together with the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Adv Andy Mothibi will on Thursday, 22 August brief the media on the preliminary findings of the ongoing multi-billion-rand investigation into medico-legal claims.

The investigation follows an explosion of medical malpractice litigation against the Departments of Health across the country, which resulted in the SIU being authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa through a Proclamation R74 of 2022 to investigate the allegations of corruption, fraud, and maladministration related to medico-legal claims within the public health sector.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date:     Thursday, 22 August 2024  
Time:     14:00
Venue:     Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792/ 
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

