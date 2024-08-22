PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 Poe on RFID Before imposing penalty on our motorists, the RFID system must first pass the test of reliability, efficiency and interoperability. As it is, motorists still complain -- and we have personally experienced this -- of devices that cannot read the RFID stickers. Some devices also do not reflect the remaining balance or are not functioning at all that will require the card for manual payment. Months ago, we were promised by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) of full implementation of the interoperability of Easy Trip and Autosweep services by July to make travel easier. What happened to this? We would also like to know what the TRB is doing about the defective RFID devices. Are the private operators being penalized for them? The logjam of vehicles at the expressway toll booths manifests the unreliability of the system. The regulator and the private entities running it must fix the current RFID woes and prove the technology of cashless payment will give our motorists better travel experience than inconvenience.

