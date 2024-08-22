Tolentino: Manifestation on the Philippines' temporary hosting of US-bound Afghan refugees

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 Manifestation on the Philippines' temporary hosting of US-bound Afghan refugees • Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

• Senate plenary session

• 21 August 2024 (7:37 pm) Mr. President, it has been known throughout history that the Philippines has opened its doors to refugees fleeing conflict and persecution, including Jewish and Russian refugees during World War II and South Vietnamese refugees during the Vietnam War. Our actions not only showcase our kindness, but also reflect our commitment to upholding international humanitarian principles and laws. Kaya ko po ito binabanggit, Mr. President ay dahil doon sa nakaambang kasunduan na lalagdaan ng Pilipinas, kung saan makakapunta sa ating bansa sa loob ng maikling panahon habang pinoproseso ang kanilang mga visa para makapunta sa Estados Unidos, ang ilang mga kababaihan, kabataan na nanggaling sa Afghanistan. At sila po ay malamang tumira sa isang secluded na lugar kung saan sila ay babantayan hanggang ma-process ang kanilang mga papeles. At sila po ay hindi lalampas, sa aking pagkakaalam initially, sa 300 katao. As a state party to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 protocol, as well as the 1954 UN Convention relating to the status of stateless persons, and the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, the Philippines recognizes the importance of providing protections to individuals fleeing persecution, conflict, and violence. These international instruments establish the rights of refugees and responsibilities of nations to protect them. I hope our decision aligns with these obligations ensuring that refugees are treated with dignity and respect while their claims are being processed. Ang pupunta po rito Mr. President ay Afghan refugees. Sila po ay persecuted sa kanilang lugar... This representation is in full support of the hosting of the refugees in the Philippines as a compassionate and solidarity-driven initiative. We respect international obligations, we respect humanity, and I trust that this decision is in line with our nation's values of compassion, solidarity, and international cooperation. Ang atin pong mga OFWs ay nakatira sa iba't ibang bansa at sila po ay ginagalang ng mga host countries. Sana po ipagpatuloy natin ang tradisyon na, na pagkalinga sa mga refugees na kinakawawa, inaapi sa kanilang lugar. Yun lamang po Mr. President, and I hope that this would establish firmly our place in history as a nation worthy of respect because we uphold humanitarian values. Thank you, Mr. President.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.