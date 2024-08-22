Le Chateau XO by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Le Chateau XO

Tiago Russo and Katia Martins Receive Silver A' Design Award for Exceptional Cognac Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Le Chateau XO by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Le Chateau XO, a luxury cognac packaging that elevates the brand and enhances the user experience.The award-winning packaging design of Le Chateau XO showcases the importance of aesthetics, functionality, and brand identity in the competitive cognac market. By combining striking geometric lines, premium materials, and a thoughtful unboxing experience, Tiago Russo and Katia Martins have created a design that resonates with consumers and sets a new standard for luxury packaging in the industry.Le Chateau XO features a distinctive bottle with sharp, geometric lines and a flattened profile that allows for optimal grip and balance during pouring. The packaging further enhances the sensory experience with a soft suede texture cladding the bottle and booklet, separated by a finely crafted gold trim that complements the rich wood shades, paying tribute to the cognac casks. This attention to detail and material choice elevates the cognac tasting experience to a new level of sophistication and indulgence.The Silver A' Design Award for Le Chateau XO not only recognizes the outstanding work of Tiago Russo and Katia Martins but also serves as an inspiration for the brand to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition reinforces Le Portier's commitment to crafting exceptional cognacs that honor tradition while embracing innovation, appealing to discerning consumers who appreciate the art of cognac making and the role of packaging in the overall experience.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tiago Russo and Katia MartinsTiago Russo, the Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., is a renowned designer with over a decade of experience in the luxury lifestyle domain. His impressive portfolio spans from spirits to cosmetics, automotive to timepieces, and he has worked with prestigious brands such as The Macallan, Louis Vuitton, and McLaren. Russo's design work has garnered numerous awards and accolades, cementing his status as one of the greatest luxury spirits and packaging designers of today. Katia Martins, based in Portugal, collaborated with Russo on the award-winning Le Chateau XO packaging design.About Le PortierLe Portier is a next-generation cognac brand born from the collaboration between whiskey maverick Jay Bradley and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Inspired by the tireless grind of elite athletes and imbued with centuries of cognac craft, Le Portier honors the legacy of Mary Porter, the woman who gave Shannon Sharpe purpose. The brand aims to disrupt the cognac market by offering a distinctive product that celebrates success, heritage, and the importance of sharing moments with loved ones.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity while positively impacting everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The competition aims to advance society through the power of good design by motivating creators to develop pioneering products and projects that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingcompetitions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.