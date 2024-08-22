～ HELLO KITTY 50th ANNIVERSARY ～ 'Pochacco' Comes to Awaji Island to Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th

© 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L650085

"Pochacco" Comes to Awaji Island to Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th! Guest Performance to be Held at "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND" Sept 8th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "HELLO KITTY 50th ANNIVERSARY" celebrations will be held at "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND" to commemorate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary through Thursday, October 31st, 2024, featuring special greetings and birthday performances from Hello Kitty herself, and limited-edition 50th anniversary merchandise.

"Pochacco", the popular character from Sanrio Company, Ltd., will be celebrating the occasion at "HELLO KITTY SMILE" and "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" on Sunday, September 8th.

Pochacco is a curious but scatterbrained guy. Taking second place in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking, he’s popular with people of all ages. Greetings with Hello Kitty will be held during the event, and guests can enjoy a rare chance to meet and take commemorative photos with Hello Kitty and Pochacco.

All are welcome to bring friends and family to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.

■Overview: "Pochacco Guest Performance"

Date: Sunday, September 8th, 2024

Content: Hello Kitty and Pochacco will be making an appearance for greetings and commemorative photos at the media art restaurant "HELLO KITTY SMILE" which features Hello Kitty dressed as "Otohime", and theater restaurant "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" featuring Hello Kitty jazz shows and vegan cuisine.

Time:

HELLO KITTY SMILE:

・Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 5:30 – 5:45 p.m.

・Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 5:45 – 6 p.m.

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX:

・Lunch Concert Greeting: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (doors open 11 a.m., last entry 12 p.m.)

・Café Concert Greeting: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Price:

HELLO KITTY SMILE:

・Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

・Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX:

・Lunch Concert Special Plan:

Adults 8,200 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

Kids (4-12 y.o.) 4,200 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

・Café Concert Special Plan: Adults 4,300 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

Kids (4-12 y.o.) 2,600 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

※Prices include HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX vegan café menu, HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE entry, and HELLO KITTY SMILE "Otohime Hello Kitty Dragon Palace" entry.

Address:

HELLO KITTY SMILE: 985-1 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX: 177-5 Nojima-hirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc.)

TEL +81 (0)799-70-9037

