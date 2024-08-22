What hunters should know about the 2024 Utah upland game hunts

Salt Lake City — If you want to try hunting for the first time or if you are a seasoned hunter looking for a new opportunity, upland game hunting is a great option! The majority of the upland game hunts in Utah are open to anyone with a Utah hunting or combination license and most don't require an additional permit.

Utah offers a variety of upland game species, including:

Two species of doves

Band-tailed pigeons

Five species of grouse

Two species of partridge

Cottontail rabbits

Snowshoe hares

Quail and pheasant (Hunting tips and population information about these two species will be released later this year, before their hunting seasons open.)

The Utah Upland Game Management Plan was approved in 2022 to guide the management of upland game species in the state through 2032, and it contains helpful resources for hunters, including distribution maps of the different species.

Whether upland game hunting is a long-standing family tradition or you just want to try a new type of hunting, here is a look at how Utah's upland game populations are currently doing, along with some tips that will help you during the hunts this fall.

Doves (mourning and white-winged)

Dove numbers have increased across much of Utah, due to the abundant snowfall last winter, which has resulted in more water sources.

Mourning doves can often be found near agricultural grain fields (especially those with wheat and safflower) as well as areas with sunflowers because they provide a good food source for doves. Doves also need lots of water throughout the day, so hunting over water sources (including springs in sagebrush rangelands) and near feeding and roosting sites can help hunters find more doves.

Mourning dove

If you want to hunt on private land, like on an agricultural field, you must obtain written permission from the landowner in advance.

White-winged doves are more rare in Utah, but can occasionally be found in the southwestern areas of the state. Hunters should also keep an eye out for white-winged doves in the same areas as mourning doves. Hunters may also see Eurasian collared-doves during their hunt. Collared-doves are not protected in Utah and can be hunted year round without a license or a bag limit. Collared-doves can also be found near agricultural areas.

"The weather in late August and early September can affect how many birds will be seen during the hunt," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley said. "Doves tend to begin migrating south when nighttime temperatures drop into the 50s and as days get shorter, so hunters should plan to target them earlier in the season to increase their chances of success."

Here's a look at the dove populations in each area of the state this year:

Central Utah: The Tooele area offers some of the best mourning dove hunting in Utah, due to its many mountain ranges and vast expanses of public land. Dove numbers seem to be up this year in several areas of central Utah. Hunters should scout areas prior to the hunting season, concentrating on watering holes and sunflower patches. Eurasian collared-doves can also be found in the Tooele and Wasatch West hunting areas near agricultural fields.

The Tooele area offers some of the best mourning dove hunting in Utah, due to its many mountain ranges and vast expanses of public land. Dove numbers seem to be up this year in several areas of central Utah. Hunters should scout areas prior to the hunting season, concentrating on watering holes and sunflower patches. Eurasian collared-doves can also be found in the Tooele and Wasatch West hunting areas near agricultural fields. Northern Utah: There has been an increase in dove numbers in Box Elder County this year, but there are similar numbers compared to last year in Davis, Weber and Rich counties. A large number of doves reside on private land in eastern Box Elder County. Collared-doves outnumber mourning doves in many of the valleys in Cache and Rich counties. Though northern Utah has many mourning doves, keep in mind that they do migrate south for the winter, so the best hunting opportunities for that species will occur early in the hunting season.

There has been an increase in dove numbers in Box Elder County this year, but there are similar numbers compared to last year in Davis, Weber and Rich counties. A large number of doves reside on private land in eastern Box Elder County. Collared-doves outnumber mourning doves in many of the valleys in Cache and Rich counties. Though northern Utah has many mourning doves, keep in mind that they do migrate south for the winter, so the best hunting opportunities for that species will occur early in the hunting season. Northeastern Utah: Mourning dove numbers seem to have increased this year in parts of northeastern Utah. When hunting doves, keep an eye out for collared-doves in this part of the state, as well.

Mourning dove numbers seem to have increased this year in parts of northeastern Utah. When hunting doves, keep an eye out for collared-doves in this part of the state, as well. White-winged dove Southeastern Utah: Dove numbers in the southeastern part of the state are also increasing and should be more abundant this year than last year. Hunters tend to have the best success hunting early in the season and in areas near irrigated fields or areas with a lot of sunflowers.

Dove numbers in the southeastern part of the state are also increasing and should be more abundant this year than last year. Hunters tend to have the best success hunting early in the season and in areas near irrigated fields or areas with a lot of sunflowers. Southern Utah: Dove numbers have increased since last year in Iron, Beaver and Millard counties. However, their population numbers are still low in the Panguitch and Boulder Mountain areas. Dove populations are stable and increasing in the Zion, Pine Valley, Southwest Desert and Paunsaugunt hunting areas. Hunters should target areas with food (agricultural fields and areas with sunflowers) and water sources to have success locating birds. Another good option is to hunt in wildlife management areas with this type of habitat.

Because mourning and white-winged doves are migratory birds protected by federal law, you need a Harvest Information Program number to hunt them. Getting a HIP number is easy and only takes a few minutes. You can register for a free HIP number on the DWR website.

The hunting season for mourning and white-winged doves begins Sept. 2 and runs until Oct. 30. For more tips on hunting doves, visit the DWR website.

Band-tailed pigeons

While DWR biologists don't do formal surveys for pigeons in Utah, anecdotal observations and reports suggest the population has been relatively stable in recent years.

Look for band-tailed pigeons in southern Utah in areas with Gambel oak, aspen, pine, spruce and fir trees. Due to recent precipitation, Gambel oak acorn production should be increasing in many parts of the state. Pigeons typically rely on the acorns as a source of food in the fall.

Band-tailed pigeon

"Many Utah hunters don't take the time to hunt band-tailed pigeons because they are a fairly secretive bird that is difficult to find," Talley said. "However, they can be a unique challenge and an interesting new opportunity for hunters who are willing to put the time in to find them."

Hunters should note that Eurasian collared-doves and band-tailed pigeons are often mistaken for one another. Eurasian collared-doves are primarily located in agricultural areas, while band-tailed pigeons are typically found in forested areas. Visit the 2024–25 Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook for more details about identifying each species.

Hunting band-tailed pigeons does require a permit, but the permit is free and available on the DWR website. You also need a HIP number to hunt band-tailed pigeons. You can register for a free HIP number on the DWR website.

The pigeon hunting season runs from Sept. 2–14.

Grouse (dusky and ruffed grouse and white-tailed ptarmigan)

There are several grouse species throughout Utah:

Dusky grouse (also known as the blue grouse, pine hen, pine grouse and fool hen)

Ruffed grouse (also known as forest grouse and willow grouse)

Greater sage-grouse

Sharp-tailed grouse

White-tailed ptarmigan

To hunt either greater sage-grouse or sharp-tailed grouse, you need a special permit in addition to a hunting license, and the application period for those permits ended July 17. White-tailed ptarmigan also require an additional permit, which is available for free on the DWR website. However, you can still hunt dusky and ruffed grouse this fall with just a hunting or combination license.

Dusky grouse are about the size of a chicken and have drab brown and gray coloring. Their tail feathers are black, except for the tips, which have a lighter gray color and look like a wide band when the tail is fanned.

Dusky grouse

Ruffed grouse are gray and red and have a group of black feathers on the sides of their neck. Their tail feathers are the same color as their body, but have a dark black band near the end. Ruffed grouse can be found in stands of aspen, particularly young aspen. The aspen stands that also have shrubs with berries and a water source are the best places to spot a ruffed grouse. Hunters can also find ruffed grouse in mahogany patches.

For more tips on distinguishing between dusky and ruffed grouse, visit the Utah State University Extension website.

During fall and winter, grouse forage on the ground in areas where flowering plants (such as elderberry or serviceberry) or grains are available. They also can be found in areas dominated by thick sagebrush or in trees or shrubs with fruits and buds. Keep in mind that dusky grouse eat pine needles in the winter, and ruffed grouse eat buds from aspen trees. Hunting in areas with these food sources should bolster success later in the season.

"Hunters who can locate the areas with the most berries should find good concentrations of ruffed grouse," Talley said. "Dusky grouse migrate upslope as the season progresses and can be found in high-elevation conifer forest areas by early October, while ruffed grouse will be found in aspen, with thick tree and shrub cover since they don't make large movements like dusky grouse do."

If you're able to hunt with a dog, the best time to hunt grouse is an hour or two after sunrise, which is when the birds feed, so their scent is on the ground for your dog to track. If you hunt grouse without a dog, try early in the morning or late in the afternoon since that is when the birds are actively feeding and will be the most visible.

"People usually hunt grouse with dogs, but you will still want to move slowly and stop routinely to listen for birds. You may even be able to see them crouched down as you pass," Talley said. "Sporadically stopping may cause the grouse to get nervous and flush if you are too close to them. And when they flush, they will be gone in an instant, so be ready to shoulder your gun for a shot. Since grouse spend most of the day on the ground, you can still find them at any time during the day. This means you can still be successful if you are hunting without a dog during prime feeding times."

Hunters should look for ptarmigan in areas with succulent green vegetation near water sources and in high-elevation willow patches, especially at the base of rocky slopes. Keep in mind that mountain willows are short and resemble a bush, and don't look like willows found in river corridors.

White-tailed ptarmigan

Last year's wet spring and this year's optimal precipitation conditions contributed to above-average spring hatches for grouse, resulting in an increase in grouse populations across most of Utah this year.

Here is where hunters should be able to locate dusky and ruffed grouse and ptarmigan in specific regions across the state this year:

Central Utah: Dusky grouse can be found in the Oquirrh, Stansbury, Sheeprock, Deep Creek, Nebo and Manti mountain ranges, and their numbers seem to be higher this year than last year, due to healthy spring hatches. They will be at higher elevations on the edges of pine, spruce and fir forests. The ruffed grouse numbers in the Wasatch West Desert are up as well, and they should be easier to find along river corridors. The birds migrate upslope as the season progresses, and they can be found in high-elevation pine, spruce and fir trees (also called conifers) by early October. The spring hatch appears to have done well, and healthy populations have been observed on both Nebo and Manti hunting areas.

Dusky grouse can be found in the Oquirrh, Stansbury, Sheeprock, Deep Creek, Nebo and Manti mountain ranges, and their numbers seem to be higher this year than last year, due to healthy spring hatches. They will be at higher elevations on the edges of pine, spruce and fir forests. The ruffed grouse numbers in the Wasatch West Desert are up as well, and they should be easier to find along river corridors. The birds migrate upslope as the season progresses, and they can be found in high-elevation pine, spruce and fir trees (also called conifers) by early October. The spring hatch appears to have done well, and healthy populations have been observed on both Nebo and Manti hunting areas. Northern Utah: Hunters should expect to see similar numbers of ruffed grouse in Box Elder County this year and should be able to find dusky grouse in the Raft River Mountains. Cache, Weber and northern Rich counties have decent brood sizes and adult survival this year, which has led to an increase in their populations. Morgan, Davis and southern Rich counties have experienced drier conditions recently, but ruffed grouse populations should be similar to last year in these areas. Ptarmigans can be found in high-elevation mountain areas in Summit County.

Hunters should expect to see similar numbers of ruffed grouse in Box Elder County this year and should be able to find dusky grouse in the Raft River Mountains. Cache, Weber and northern Rich counties have decent brood sizes and adult survival this year, which has led to an increase in their populations. Morgan, Davis and southern Rich counties have experienced drier conditions recently, but ruffed grouse populations should be similar to last year in these areas. Ptarmigans can be found in high-elevation mountain areas in Summit County. Northeastern Utah: Ruffed grouse numbers have increased in this part of the state, as well this year. Ptarmigans are also found in northeastern Utah in the Uinta Mountains, typically above the timberline. Precipitation patterns this past winter and spring have been favorable, and DWR biologists found several mated pairs and broods during recent surveys. All of these factors indicate an increase in the ptarmigan populations this year.

Ruffed grouse numbers have increased in this part of the state, as well this year. Ptarmigans are also found in northeastern Utah in the Uinta Mountains, typically above the timberline. Precipitation patterns this past winter and spring have been favorable, and DWR biologists found several mated pairs and broods during recent surveys. All of these factors indicate an increase in the ptarmigan populations this year. Southern Utah: Dusky grouse numbers are significantly increasing in the Boulder Mountain area; however, there are very few ruffed grouse there. Hunters can find dusky grouse in the Zion, Pine Valley and the Southwest Desert areas, as well as on the Panguitch, Mt. Dutton and Paunsaugunt hunting areas — and the populations have increased slightly this year. The Beaver and Fillmore areas also both have healthy populations of dusky grouse, and they should have increased since last year. The number of ruffed grouse in the Monroe and Fishlake areas should be similar to last year, but they aren't abundant in this part of the state.

Dusky grouse numbers are significantly increasing in the Boulder Mountain area; however, there are very few ruffed grouse there. Hunters can find dusky grouse in the Zion, Pine Valley and the Southwest Desert areas, as well as on the Panguitch, Mt. Dutton and Paunsaugunt hunting areas — and the populations have increased slightly this year. The Beaver and Fillmore areas also both have healthy populations of dusky grouse, and they should have increased since last year. The number of ruffed grouse in the Monroe and Fishlake areas should be similar to last year, but they aren't abundant in this part of the state. Southeastern Utah: Brood production was good this year and above average for two consecutive years, so hunters should expect conditions to be better than in recent years. Look for dusky grouse in spruce and fir trees, and look for ruffed grouse in aspen habitats at high elevations across this part of the state.

The dusky and ruffed grouse season runs from Sept. 2 to Dec. 31, and the ptarmigan season runs from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31. For more tips on hunting these species of grouse, visit the DWR website.

Partridge (chukar and gray)

To locate these birds, hunters should focus on steep slopes with rocks, bunch grass, sagebrush or cheatgrass, as well as areas with water. The best time to hunt chukars is early in the morning because that's when they feed and tend to be vocal, making them the easiest to find.

"If one of the birds sees you while the rest are feeding, it will call out to alert the others, helping you locate the rest of the group," Talley said. "You may increase your success rate hunting near water, but chukars aren't completely dependent on water, and rely on it even less as the season progresses. Once winter hits, hunt the south-facing slopes, where the sun will be melting snow and warming the rocks, making the area enticing for chukars."

Chukar partridge

Here's what hunters should know about chukar hunting in each area of the state:

Central Utah: Overall, chukar numbers seem to be up again this year in the Nebo and Manti areas, and there was good brood production along the Wasatch Front, as well. The rocky slopes west of I-15 contain the highest densities of chukars along the Wasatch Front. Tooele County offers some of the best chukar hunting in Utah, with several populations in a variety of mountain ranges and lots of accessible public land. Chukar numbers in the West Desert ranges are above average this year.

Overall, chukar numbers seem to be up again this year in the Nebo and Manti areas, and there was good brood production along the Wasatch Front, as well. The rocky slopes west of I-15 contain the highest densities of chukars along the Wasatch Front. Tooele County offers some of the best chukar hunting in Utah, with several populations in a variety of mountain ranges and lots of accessible public land. Chukar numbers in the West Desert ranges are above average this year. Northern Utah: Chukar hunting should be excellent in Box Elder County this year, with an optimal winter and wet spring that contributed to both adult and brood survival. Hunters can also expect an increase in birds in the western part of Cache County and on portions of the Bear River Mountain Range. Pen-reared birds are released each year before the hunt on the East Canyon and Henefer-Echo wildlife management areas.

Chukar hunting should be excellent in Box Elder County this year, with an optimal winter and wet spring that contributed to both adult and brood survival. Hunters can also expect an increase in birds in the western part of Cache County and on portions of the Bear River Mountain Range. Pen-reared birds are released each year before the hunt on the East Canyon and Henefer-Echo wildlife management areas. Northeastern Utah: This area of the state doesn't typically have a lot of chukars. Typical chukar areas should produce good hunting again this year, but will still be below normal.

This area of the state doesn't typically have a lot of chukars. Typical chukar areas should produce good hunting again this year, but will still be below normal. Southern Utah: West Millard County has average numbers of chukars this year, and the Boulder and Thousand Lakes areas will have pen-reared bird releases prior to the hunts. The Monroe, Fishlake, Fillmore and Beaver areas of southern Utah have an increase in chukar populations this year. Hunters can typically also find chukars in the mountain ranges in Washington, Sevier, Beaver and Millard counties, including the Oak Creek, Cricket and House ranges. Hunters should also look for chukars in the foothills along the west side of the Monroe Mountains and in the rocky slopes of Kingston Canyon.

West Millard County has average numbers of chukars this year, and the Boulder and Thousand Lakes areas will have pen-reared bird releases prior to the hunts. The Monroe, Fishlake, Fillmore and Beaver areas of southern Utah have an increase in chukar populations this year. Hunters can typically also find chukars in the mountain ranges in Washington, Sevier, Beaver and Millard counties, including the Oak Creek, Cricket and House ranges. Hunters should also look for chukars in the foothills along the west side of the Monroe Mountains and in the rocky slopes of Kingston Canyon. Southeastern Utah: Look for chukars in the cliff areas along the Price and Green rivers and near the face of the Book Cliffs. Brood production was about average this spring in the southeastern part of the state, and hunting conditions are improving, although populations are still below the peaks observed 10 years ago.

Hunters should check the DWR website to see where chukars will be released across the state prior to the hunts. (This year's maps will be available by Sept. 1.)

Gray partridge (also known as Hungarian partridge) are only found in northern Utah. There should be an increase in gray partridge numbers this year due to the prime weather conditions from winter through early summer, which led to an abundance of water and grasshoppers for broods. Overall, hunters should expect to see more gray partridge this year, especially in the following areas:

Gray partridge

Northern Utah: Look for gray partridge throughout Box Elder County on both public and private land. Gray partridge are also found in Cache County in the Bear River Mountain Range, the Bud Phelps and Bear River Bottoms wildlife management areas, and on private property in the western part of Cache County. Be sure to get written permission from the landowner before entering any private property.

Both partridge seasons will run from Sept. 28, 2024 to Feb. 15, 2025. The youth hunting season for chukar and gray partridge will run from Sept. 21–23.

Cottontail rabbits

Cottontail rabbit population numbers are increasing due to recent favorable weather conditions, but they still haven't hit the peak of their population cycle throughout most of Utah. (Their numbers had declined due to unfavorable weather conditions in the past and the outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease in 2020.) However, rabbit numbers are above average in some areas this year.

Cottontail rabbit

"Look for these rabbits in creek bottoms and washes, as well as near thick sagebrush and willow trees," Talley said. "Cottontail rabbits can also be found near rocky outcroppings. Hunters also often have success finding cottontails in the transition areas between sagebrush and agriculture fields. To increase the chance of success, try hunting early in the morning or late in the afternoon when the rabbits are feeding."

Hunters should be able to find cottontail rabbits in the following areas this year:

Central Utah: Look for cottontail rabbits on the west side of the Manti area in brushy creek bottoms, in river corridor areas with willows and sagebrush in the Wasatch West area, and in low-elevation greasewood flats or in juniper sagebrush forests throughout the Tooele area.

Look for cottontail rabbits on the west side of the Manti area in brushy creek bottoms, in river corridor areas with willows and sagebrush in the Wasatch West area, and in low-elevation greasewood flats or in juniper sagebrush forests throughout the Tooele area. Northern Utah: Cottontail rabbits can be located in Box Elder, Rich and Cache counties. Search for rabbits in areas with dense sagebrush with mixed grasses and flowering plants. They also occur in larger numbers on private property in Morgan and Davis counties.

Cottontail rabbits can be located in Box Elder, Rich and Cache counties. Search for rabbits in areas with dense sagebrush with mixed grasses and flowering plants. They also occur in larger numbers on private property in Morgan and Davis counties. Northeastern Utah: Rabbit numbers are still down, but they are increasing in the northeastern part of the state. The areas with the best habitat are producing decent numbers of cottontails, but overall, populations in this part of the state are still low.

Rabbit numbers are still down, but they are increasing in the northeastern part of the state. The areas with the best habitat are producing decent numbers of cottontails, but overall, populations in this part of the state are still low. Southern Utah: Cottontails can be found in Sevier County, primarily in the valleys and at the bases of mountain ranges. They are also found in Fillmore, west Millard and Beaver counties, mainly in brushy areas near washes and along the edges of agricultural fields. Hunters should also be able to locate rabbits on the Parker Mountain Plateau in areas with thick brush and washes. Black Canyon and John's Valley also hold rabbits in thick brush or at the edge of agricultural fields. Overall, cottontail rabbit numbers currently seem to be lower than average, but they are increasing in southern Utah.

Cottontails can be found in Sevier County, primarily in the valleys and at the bases of mountain ranges. They are also found in Fillmore, west Millard and Beaver counties, mainly in brushy areas near washes and along the edges of agricultural fields. Hunters should also be able to locate rabbits on the Parker Mountain Plateau in areas with thick brush and washes. Black Canyon and John's Valley also hold rabbits in thick brush or at the edge of agricultural fields. Overall, cottontail rabbit numbers currently seem to be lower than average, but they are increasing in southern Utah. Southeastern Utah: Cottontail numbers are substantially higher than last year in this part of the state. Hunting should be better in southeastern Utah than it was last year, and hunters should target thick shrub habitats in this region.

For additional success in locating rabbits, multiple hunters should walk in a straight line with several yards between them in order to find rabbits feeding or resting. Be sure to walk slowly and quietly because cottontails have incredible hearing. Wearing hunter orange is imperative, because it won't deter rabbits and will make it easier for other hunters to see you.

Small caliber rifles, such as .22 and .17, are great for rabbit hunting, or you can also use shotguns with a number 6 shot. (Many shotgun boxes display pictures of the targeted species on the box, if you want to try different types of ammunition.) Note that some areas require lead-free ammunition, so be sure to look up restrictions before you head into the field. Find more cottontail rabbit hunting tips on the DWR website.

The cottontail rabbit season runs from Sept. 2, 2024 to Feb. 28, 2025.

Snowshoe hares

Snowshoe hare populations are also low statewide, but they have increased from last year. Hares can be found in high-elevation forest areas with pine, spruce, fir and aspen trees. The best habitat for hares is typically 8,000–9,000 feet in elevation and is more difficult to access than where cottontails are found.

Snowshoe hare (in the summer)

Hunters should be able to find snowshoe hares in the following areas:

Northern Utah: Hares can be located in Summit County in high-elevation areas with lush vegetation and thick forest cover.

Hares can be located in Summit County in high-elevation areas with lush vegetation and thick forest cover. Central Utah: Look in the Nebo, Wasatch, Tintic and Manti hunting areas in conifer-aspen habitats.

Look in the Nebo, Wasatch, Tintic and Manti hunting areas in conifer-aspen habitats. Southern Utah: Hunters can typically find hares in the Tushar Mountains and in the Monroe and Fish Lake areas. There is also a small population in the Boulder Mountain area.

While snowshoe hares are a brownish-gray color in the summer, they are completely white in the winter, except for the black tips of their ears. The best strategy for finding hares is to wait for the first snowstorms of the year, and then look for the hare's unique tracks. Their track looks like a miniature snowshoe, hence their name. Snowshoes or snowmobiles are often essential if you want to hunt snowshoe hares after winter storms occur.

Snowshoe hares have a limited home range, so if you find an area that has plenty of tracks in it, there's a good chance a hare is hunkered down in some vegetation nearby. Move slowly through their habitat, watching for the outline of a hare and its dark black eyes. Kicking brush piles as you walk can also cause hiding hares to flush into the open.

Small-caliber rifles and shotguns are great firearms to use for hunting hares.

The snowshoe hare season runs from Sept. 2, 2024 to March 15, 2025.

Upland Game Slam

To add an extra challenge to your hunts this fall, consider participating in the Upland Game Slam. The slam encourages hunters to harvest a variety of upland game species, while generating money to help fund a variety of habitat and upland game-related projects.

Hunters complete a slam by harvesting the required amount of the target species. There are currently eight different slams that hunters can participate in. (One is for youth only.) Each one is designed to give you an extra challenge while you're hunting, as well as the opportunity to earn a commemorative, collectible coin. The entry fee is $20 for hunters 18 years of age or older, or $10 for hunters 17 years of age or younger. Learn more about how to participate in the Upland Game Slam on the DWR website.

Check the 2024–25 Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook for details on regulations for hunting each species, including the legal weapons for each upland game species.

Hunting events

The DWR will also be holding some upland game hunting seminars to provide additional information and tips to help those targeting these species this fall. You can find all the upcoming events on the DWR website.