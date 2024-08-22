Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC) 3rd Annual Jobs Imbizo, 22 Aug

Minister Chikunga zoom at the economic empowerment of young people to reduce 45,5% unemployment rate.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, addresses the South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC) 3rd Annual Jobs Imbizo on 22nd August 2024 at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch, from 18:00 to 21:00.

South Africa, like many countries globally, grapples with the challenge of youth unemployment. The youth unemployment rate among young individuals aged 15-34 years at 45,5% in contrast to the national average of 32,9% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Jobs Imbizo aims to address the youth unemployment crisis by fostering dialogue with stakeholders in the public and private sectors to explore innovative solutions that will harness industrialisation opportunities to create sustainable employment opportunities for Youth and Persons with Disabilities in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to join and cover the event as follows:

Date: 22nd August 2024 Time: 18:00 - 21:00

Venue: Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

For Media enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala: Director of Communication - Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

communciations@sayec.co.za

Cell: 067 604 7607

