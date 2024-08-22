Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa conduct inspection of repair and rehabilitation work on R21 to OR Tambo International Airport, 22 Aug

The Minister of Transport, Ms, Barbara Creecy, joined by Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the national, Gauteng provincial and SANRAL leadership as well as teams of engineers and road construction experts will conduct an inspection of the repair and rehabilitation work and progress being made on the R21 national road enroute to the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

The Minister will also join the team in the patching and fixing of potholes as part of the Vala Zonke pothole fixing programme.

SANRAL is currently undertaking various roadworks projects within the Gauteng province including the rehabilitation of about 14km of the R21 to improve its condition and enhance mobility within the corridor.

The project started in early 2024 and is planned for completion within about 24 months with two sinkholes having formed on the northbound carriageway towards Pretoria, past the Olifantsfontein interchange.

The rehabilitation process is currently about 88% complete and the R21 road rehabilitation at 36%.

Member of the media are invited to join the Minister and Deputy Minister for the R21 rehabilitation inspection and Vala Zonke pothole repair progamme. The details of the event are as follows:

Part 1:

Project site inspection: R21 Sinkhole (enroute to OR Tambo International Airport)

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: R21 National Road (Northbound side close to the Olifantsfontein turnoff)

Part 2:

R21 Road Rehabilitation project

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: R21 National Road (Northbound side close to the Olifantsfontein turnoff)

Part 3:

Operation Vala Zonke activation and inspection

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Tugela Street, Langaville. Tsakane. Ekurhuleni

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za or Ivy Masale on 076 216 879 or masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

066 476 9015