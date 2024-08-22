Deputy President Paul Mashatile meets with Minister Gayton McKenzie on social cohesion and nation-building

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 22 August 2024, as part of his delegated responsibility of promoting social cohesion and nation-building initiatives in the country, convene a meeting with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Social Cohesion Programme, which is based on Chapter 15 of the National Development Plan Vision 2030 and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, is essential for defining South Africa's national identity, especially in the context of the 7th Administration and the Government of National Unity.

In this regard, the meeting will discuss the proposed Programme of Action for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Movement, as guided by the Minimum Programme of Action of Government, to ensure that a socially-cohesive, non-sexist, non-racial, equal and safe South Africa is realised.

Members of the media are invited for a photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 10h00am (Media to arrive at 09h30).

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

