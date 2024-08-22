Mpumalanga Social Development undertakes registration campaign targeting children below one year Kanyamazane, 23 Aug

Kanyamazane outreach registration campaign, targeting the children below one year

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] in Mpumalanga will be undertaking a registration campaign at KaNyamazane in Mbombela, targeting children below 1 year. The aim of the campaign is to expand access to social assistance services reducing exclusion errors. SASSA is targeting children below one year in order to accelerate the uptake of eligible children between 0 -1 year, to ensure that children access the child support grants, without negative effect and disturbing their growth by sometimes being subjected to malnutrition from birth.

According to the statistics the Agency is struggling to register children below one year to access social grant because some of the parents/caregivers do not meet the qualifying criteria and delays by parents/caregivers to apply for the social assistance for children that fall within this age group who meet the qualifying criteria. Kanyamazane township has four wards namely: ward 18, ward 19, ward 20 and ward 21. The campaign will also educate beneficiaries about alternative method of payments or access channels.

During the education awareness services such as enquiries about social grants, SRD Covid 19 special grant R350, social grants application, change of banking details will be offered. Stakeholders like the department of Health, NGOs and banking institutions will be on site rendering their services.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours [0800 60 10 11], WhatsApp: 082 046 8553.

The media is invited as follows:

Date: 23 August 2024

Venue: Kanyamazane community Hall

Time: 08:30

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni,

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson.

Tel: (013) 754 – 9367/083 556 9626.

senzenin@sassa.gov.za

Nothando Shezi

Practitioner: Communication

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

Tel: +27 13 754 9479

Email: NothandoS@sassa.gov.za