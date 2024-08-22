Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts engagement with women in Energy, 22 Aug

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Energy and Electricity, will be hosting an engagement with women in the energy sector on August 22, 2024, at the Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg.

Themed “Women Powering the Charge Towards Energy Security,” the event aims to raise awareness and visibility of women's contributions and achievements in the energy industry. It will address barriers, propose solutions, identify opportunities, foster collaboration and networking, and provide recommendations to the Ministry for enhancing inclusivity in the sector.

The engagement will feature perspectives from women in nuclear, women managing power stations, women independent power producers, women from funding and development institutions, and women in transmission to mention a few.

Members of the media are invited to attend:

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 15:30

Venue: Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg

Please RSVP by providing your details (name, surname, media house, and ID number) to Kutlwano Huma at 078 133 1482 by no later than 18:30 on August 21, 2024.

For media inquiries, please contact Tsakane Khambane at 082 084 5566.