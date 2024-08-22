Police uprooted marijuana plants in Malaita province

Police in Auki have uprooted nearly 200 plants of marijuana plants near Ngadefiu village in Central Kwara’ae, Malaita Province on 20 August 2024.

Community leaders of Ngadefiu village has been working together with the Auki police for the uproot of the marijuana plants and arrest of the alleged suspect. Initial report stated that the owner of the marijuana plants escaped prior to police arrival.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa, commended the Ngadefiu community for their proactive role in ensuring that their community is free from crime.

PPC Tafoa emphasized the importance of such initiatives in safeguarding future generations from the dangers associated with these criminal practices.

This recent incident highlights the effectiveness of community and police partnerships in combating crime and take on responsibility to protect our children and promote a safer environment for them.

