LABA7 Unveils New Specs for Electromagnetic Shock Dyno

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for top-tier damper testing equipment just became even more competitive. LABA7 reveals new specifications for their Electromagnetic Actuated (EMA) damper test system. The state-of-the-art platform sets new benchmarks in damper testing speed, force, and accuracy.

“Electromagnetic motors provide a great range of speed and power while delivering very low NVH levels. We paired them with our in-house developed software and firmware to ensure tailored applications, simple and safe operations, and low maintenance costs”, says Andrius Liškus, CEO of LABA7.

The EMA system stands out for its exceptional speed capabilities. Its velocity range starts as low as 1 mm/s, with the potential to reduce it even more. Low speeds are crucial for accurately measuring seal drag and friction in damper components.

At the other end of the spectrum, the EMA achieves a market-leading maximum speed of 7000 mm/s. Additionally, the EMA boasts an impressive maximum acceleration of 40G.

LABA7’s Electromagnetic Actuator comes in multiple variants, each offering robust force capabilities. The most powerful model delivers a peak force of 45.4 kN at 2 m/s, making it ideal for the toughest simulations. Even the entry model is strong enough to handle most damping systems with a peak force of 11.9 kN at 2 m/s.

All EMA models integrate a digital position sensor that samples data at a frequency of 20 kHz with an accuracy of 50 nm. To ensure there is no phase shift in the data, we simultaneously read force measurements at the same 20 kHz speed using an analog sensor. No matter the test waveform—Sine, Triangle, Square, Pulse, or Custom—the EMA shows even the tiniest discrepancies in damper performance.

The system also comes with three more inputs capable of sequentially reading other analog sensors at 20 kHz for comprehensive testing. Additional channels allow engineers to simultaneously monitor pressure, temperature, acceleration, noise, and other important factors. This capability gives a clear picture of how the system behaves under various conditions.

Finally, unlike other popular systems on the market, the EMA does not require an extensive power infrastructure. The EMA uses an innovative power supply system that relies on supercapacitor packs. Because of this, it can run on a standard three-phase 16-32A power input. This feature lowers running costs and simplifies installation, making the EMA easier for more users to access.

As the industry faces growing demands for higher performance and greater accuracy, LABA7 addresses these challenges head-on. With the EMA, engineers and researchers now can set a new standard for what’s possible in damper testing.

For more information about LABA7 and its automotive testing solutions, please visit laba7.com.



About LABA7:

LABA7 specializes in innovative tools for testing shock absorbers, exceeding competition with cutting-edge tech and robust after-sales support. To ensure the highest quality and exclusivity the company develops critical components in-house. Founded on a quest for excellence, LABA7 prioritizes customer feedback, aiming to set new industry standards in quality and innovation.

Electromagnetic linear shock dyno by LABA7

