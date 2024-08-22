Global Diquat Dibromide Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Diquat Dibromide Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diquat dibromide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.23 billion in 2023 to $7.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global agricultural trends, r&d and innovation, environmental concerns, crop yield and quality, agricultural practices, pest control practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diquat dibromide market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to crop protection demand, market expansion strategies, emerging weed resistance, global agricultural trends, research and development.

Growth Driver Of The Diquat Dibromide Market

Increased demand for industrial crops such as sugar cane is expected to propel the growth of the diquat dibromide market going forward. Sugar cane refers to a tall grass called Saccharum officinarum that is native to tropical and warm climates, has a strong, jointed stalk, and is the main source of sugar. Diquat is a non-selective herbicide that kills or harm a wide range of plants when it meets them. It is absorbed by plant leaves and causes direct cell tissue destruction and increase the productive of the crops.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diquat dibromide market include Corteva Agriscience Inc., Coromandel International Limited., EverGrow Group, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer CropScience SE.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the diquat dibromide market. Major companies operating in the diquat dibromide market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

2) By Corn Type: Corn, Wheat, Cotton, Soybean

3) By Form: Crystalline, Liquid

4) By End-User: Water Treatment, Agriculture, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the diquat dibromide market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global diquat dibromide market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the diquat dibromide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Diquat Dibromide Market Definition

Diquat dibromide refers to a non-selective contact herbicide, algicide, desiccant, and defoliant with a slight smell used as a pesticide to manage aquatic plants and to desalinate water. Diquat dibromide limits photosynthesis by disrupting the thylakoid membranes of green cells and also inhibiting the function of the photosynthetic enzyme.

