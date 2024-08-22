Diet Pills Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.4%

Diet Pills Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Diet Pills Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diet pills market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of health and fitness, rising obesity rates, changing lifestyles and dietary patterns, marketing and promotion strategies, medical endorsements and prescriptions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diet pills market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued focus on health and wellness, global increase in overweight population, expansion of weight management services, innovations in formulations and ingredients, growing e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Diet Pills Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10774&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Diet Pills Market

The rising problem of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the diet pill market going forward. Obesity refers to weight gain that is abnormal or excessive, usually a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30, which poses a health risk. Obesity raises the risk of dying from the esophagus, colon, rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and kidney cancers. It also encourages the occurrence of disorders, including type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Obese people use diet pills as a form of medication to help them lose weight. Diet pills decrease a person's appetite and food cravings, thus reducing weight.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diet-pills-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diet pills market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Gelesis Inc., VIVUS Inc., Pfizer Inc., Zoller India Pvt. Ltd.

The popularity of plant-based supplements is a key trend in the diet pill market. Companies operating in the diet pill market are developing plant-based diet pills to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Prescription, Over The Counter, Herbal Supplements

2) By Age: Teenagers, Adults

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores

4) By Application: Appetite Suppression, Fat Blocking, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the diet pills market in 2023. The regions covered in the diet pills market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Diet Pills Market Definition

Diet pills refer to tablets or capsules intended to assist users in reducing or controlling their weight. It is used to improve metabolism, lower appetite, and break down fat.

Diet Pills Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diet Pills Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diet pills market size, diet pills market drivers and trends, diet pills market major players, diet pills competitors' revenues, diet pills market positioning, and diet pills market growth across geographies. The diet pills market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-loss-and-diet-management-global-market-report

Veterinary Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.