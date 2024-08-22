Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Overview And Statistics For 2024 - 2033

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-thyroid drugs market is set to grow from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.46 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. This growth reflects the rising prevalence of thyroid disorders, advancements in drug development, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.75 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.8%. Key factors driving this growth include increased patient awareness and education, higher healthcare expenditure, and favorable global economic conditions.

Graves' Disease and Its Influence on the Anti-Thyroid Drug Market

Graves’ disease, a significant cause of hyperthyroidism, is becoming increasingly prevalent, thereby driving the demand for anti-thyroid drugs. According to the National Library of Medicine, Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in developed countries, particularly affecting individuals between 30 and 60 years of age. Women are five to ten times more likely to develop the condition than men. As the incidence of Graves’ disease rises, so does the need for effective anti-thyroid treatments, fueling market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

The anti-thyroid drugs market features major players such as Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., and AbbVie Inc. These companies are leading the charge in drug development and market expansion.

The global anti-thyroid drugs market is experiencing steady growth, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders, particularly Graves' disease, which is a leading cause of hyperthyroidism. contributing to this growth include advancements in drug development, increasing patient awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure. Trends such as the adoption of telemedicine, patient-centric care models, and exploration of alternatives to thyroid surgery are also shaping the market.

Segments:

• By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Route of Administration

• By Distribution Channel: Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Middle East Grows Fastest

North America dominated the anti-thyroid drugs market in 2023. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and a rising incidence of thyroid disorders.

