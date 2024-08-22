Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Digital Insurance Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital insurance platform market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $124.43 billion in 2023 to $140.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to customer demand for seamless digital experiences, regulatory changes driving digital transformation, globalization of insurance services, emergence of new distribution channels, operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital insurance platform market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $231.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased emphasis on customer engagement, rise of usage-based insurance models, expansion of digital ecosystems, focus on climate and environmental risks, rising cybersecurity concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Insurance Platform Market

The growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the digital insurance platform market going forward. Cloud computing refers to a type of technology that allows customers to access storage spaces. files, applications, and databases via internet-connected devices such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and sensors. Cloud computing services are beneficial to the digital insurance platform market because they store and evaluate information at a location separate from their clients.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital insurance platform market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Infosys Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Oracle Corp., Accenture Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital insurance platform market. Major companies operating in the digital insurance platform market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

2) By Professional Service: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Home And Commercial Buildings, Life And Health, Business And Enterprise, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Machines, Travel

5) By End-User: Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators And Brokers, Aggregators

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital insurance platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global digital insurance platform market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital insurance platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Digital Insurance Platform Market Definition

A digital insurance platform refers to an insurance business that uses technologies to offer consumers effective and customized insurance solutions by streamlining internal processes. It gives customers a more efficient and personalized experience, boosts productivity, cuts costs, and raises customer happiness, all of which help insurers gain a competitive edge.

Digital Insurance Platform Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Insurance Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital insurance platform market size, digital insurance platform market drivers and trends, digital insurance platform market major players, digital insurance platform competitors' revenues, digital insurance platform market positioning, and digital insurance platform market growth across geographies. The digital insurance platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

