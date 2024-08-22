Wasabi Cloud Upgrade with Disaster Recovery (DR) and Air-Gapping

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi.com), a leading provider of storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, has introduced turnkey disaster recovery (DR) and air-gapping site for Wasabi cloud. Wasabi cloud users can now set up isolated and ransomware-proof secondary DR site to overcome slow restore speeds and quickly restore in the cloud in the event of a disaster.

The StoneFly DR site also provides a cleaner recovery environment in case the primary environment is unavailable and to avoid the risk of re-infection. The turnkey site requires no additional hardware, is built and tested to improve recovery speed, and is available on a per TB per VM pricing.

Why Disaster Recovery and Air-Gapping are Necessary for Wasabi Cloud

While Wasabi offers affordable and scalable cloud storage, a comprehensive disaster recovery (DR) is essential for business continuity.

StoneFly's DR solution provides a secure, available, and affordable secondary site. With the secondary StoneFly site, customers can achieve rapid restore times and seamless failover in case of a disaster. The StoneFly solution is designed for quick spin-up, allowing users to resume operations with minimal downtime.

Here's why a robust air-gapped DR strategy is essential for Wasabi users:

• Slow Restore Speeds from On-Premise Infrastructure: Restoring data from cloud to on-premises, or on-premises to cloud, is a time-consuming process, leading to extended downtime and significant revenue and reputational losses. This approach isn't suitable for a disaster recovery scenario where rapid data retrieval and restore is critical.

• Reduced Risk of Re-Infection: Since the restored data originates from a secure Wasabi source, there's no risk of re-introducing the ransomware and jeopardizing the newly restored systems on the StoneFly secondary DR site.

• Turnkey DR Site without Additional Hardware: The StoneFly secondary DR site is turnkey and readily available without additional hardware.

• Per TB Per VM Pricing: No additional hardware needed. Set up quickly and pay for use with per TB per VM pricing.

Availability

The StoneFly disaster recovery and air-gapped site for Wasabi cloud is available now. Contact sales@stonefly.com for details.

About StoneFly

StoneFly is a leading provider of data protection and disaster recovery solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to protect their critical data and applications. StoneFly's solutions are designed to be simple, scalable, and secure, offering businesses peace of mind and ensuring business continuity in the face of any disruption.

