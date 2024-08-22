MethodHub Named Title Sponsor of Blazer's Bay Area Open National Women's Cricket Tournament

Global Technology Services Company

MethodHub Named Title Sponsor of the Inaugural Blazers Bay Area Open National Women’s Cricket Tournament

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub, a USA-based software services company, proudly announces its role as the title sponsor for the first-ever Blazers Bay Area Open National Women’s Cricket Tournament. Organized by Blazers Cricket Academy, this prestigious national event will be held over Labor Day weekend 2024 in the Bay Area.As the first tournament of its kind, the Blazers Bay Area Open will bring together eight franchises from across the USA and Canada. The teams, selected through an open draft, will compete on some of the region's finest natural turf wickets. Matches will be played at the Santa Clara Cricket Field, home to the 2024 Western Division Champions, East Bay Blazers, of Minor League Cricket (MiLC). Additional key matches will take place on the state-of-the-art turf pitch at Easterbrook Discovery School in San Jose, a facility developed through a collaboration between the Moreland School District and Blazers Cricket Academy.MethodHub’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to advancing women’s cricket both in the Bay Area and beyond. This partnership elevates the Blazers Bay Area Open as one of the premier events on the women’s cricket calendar across the USA and Canada, promising a highly competitive tournament featuring both national and international talent.Launching in conjunction with the Bay Area’s MiLC 2024—the most prominent domestic cricket tournament for men—the Blazers Bay Area Open is expected to draw significant attention. With operations in the US, Canada, India, and Thailand, MethodHub has the established history of supporting women’s cricket in the USA, including sponsorships ofevents like the NWCL in St. Louis, the Houston Open, the Georgia Women’s League, and the San Diego Open.“MethodHub is thrilled to be part of the growth story of women’s cricket in the US. “Our ongoing involvement in women’s cricket, in addition to our associate sponsorship of the Major League Team, The Texas Super Kings, reflects our dedication to fostering cricketing talent and providing opportunities for players to shine.”” said AhoBilam, President and CEO of MethodHub.“Nothing builds character and fitness like sports, and cricket, as a unique team sport, offers a platform for developing individual skills while focusing on teamwork,” said Karthik Leelasankar, VP of HR and Business Operations at MethodHub.“Interest in women’s cricket and cricket in general is at an all-time high in the USA. This event is perfectly timed over the Labor Day weekend for maximum player and audience participation. The reach is further extended by live streaming and extensive social media promotion,” said Srikanth Kollu, Tournament Commissioner of the Blazers Bay Area Open.“MethodHub’s support as the title sponsor reflects their ongoing commitment to women’s cricket, providing a platform for the Blazers to organize a tournament that attracts both national and international players,” said Biju Nair, President and CEO of Blazers Cricket Academy.**About MethodHub:**MethodHub is a US-based software services company specializing in cloud, data, ERP/CRM, and cybersecurity services, with offices in Atlanta, Houston, Toronto and Bangkok and delivery centers in India. ISO 9001 and ISMS 27001 certified, MethodHub partners with global leaders to deliver software solutions to enterprise clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.method-hub.com http://www.method-hub.com ).**About Blazers Bay Area Open:**The Blazers Bay Area Open is a premier annual national women’s cricket event in the Bay Area, organized by Blazers Cricket Academy. This year’s tournament, scheduled from August 31st to September 2nd, will feature eight franchises from the US and Canada, with matches held in Santa Clara and San Jose, CA. For more details, please visit www.blazerscricketacademy.com https://www.blazerscricketacademy.com/ ).

