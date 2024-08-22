Vietnam Wood grain PVC partition wall supplier: The durable, safe, and stylish space solution

The Double-sided wood grain PVC partition wall with honeycomb structure and base accessories (Source: Kosmos) Wood grain PVC partition walls offer many benefits to users (Source: Kosmos) The concentration of Formaldehyde in wood grain PVC partition wall meets the E0 standard, ensuring absolute safety for users (Source: Kosmos)

In the ever-evolving world of interior design, a new trend is taking the industry by storm

Hồ CHí MINH, VIệT NAM, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the ever-evolving world of interior design, a new trend is taking the industry by storm: wood grain PVC partition walls. These innovative products are rapidly gaining popularity, offering a perfect blend of aesthetic appeal and practical benefits.According to the Institute of Building Science and Technology (IBST): Wood grain PVC partition wall is a product with moisture resistance, insect resistance and high durability. This product meets the quality and safety standards of the construction industry well.+ What is a wood grain PVC partition wall?Wood grain PVC partition wall is a board used to divide space, made of plastic with wood-patterned prints on both sides. This type of partition comes in natural colors, resembling the elegance of real wood.PVC partition wall with wood grain patterns is equipped with bases, convenient for installation. This material is currently being applied in various spaces such as houses, offices, shops, restaurants, etc.The common composition of the partition includes 40% virgin PVC plastic, and the remaining 60% is stone powder combined with necessary additives.Through advanced production processes, the partition brings many benefits to users such as moisture and mold resistance, termite resistance, environmental friendliness, health safety, durability over time, etc.+ Health and environmental benefitsOne of the most compelling aspects of wood grain PVC partition walls is their commitment to user health and environmental sustainability:- Formaldehyde-FreeUnlike some wood products, these partitions are made from virgin resin and contain no harmful substances such as formaldehyde, a potential carcinogen. They meet the stringent E1 standard (≤0.03ppm), ensuring absolute safety for users.- Eco-FriendlyBy using PVC instead of natural wood, these partitions contribute to forest conservation efforts. Modern production techniques minimize the release of harmful substances, making them an environmentally responsible choice.- Practical advantages for every spaceWood grain PVC partition walls offer a host of benefits that make them ideal for various settings, from residential homes to commercial spaces:- Moisture and pest resistant Plastic is a special material with 100% water resistance , which helps walls effectively prevent moisture. Plastic also eliminates common concerns associated with natural wood, such as termite damage, decay, and structural damage caused by insects,...- Cost-EffectivePriced 40-60% lower than natural wood alternatives, these partitions offer significant savings without compromising on quality or appearance.- Easy InstallationLightweight construction and convenient base accessories make installation quick and straightforward, reducing labor costs and time.- Long-Lasting The lifespan of PVC partition wall supplied in Vietnam ranges from 15 to 30 years, depending on quality and usage, these partitions represent a long-term investment in your space.-The cost of wood grain PVC partition wallBelow is the price list for wood grain PVC partition wall updated in July 2024:. Double-sided wood grain PVC partition wallSize (width x thickness x length): 400 x 26 x 3000mmReference Price: 500,000 VND/m2. Partition baseSize (width x thickness x length): 85 x 50 x 3000mmReference Price: 300,000 VND/pieceNote: The above prices do not include installation costs, transportation fees, accessories,... Product prices may vary depending on different time periods.+ Considerations when choosing wood grain PVC partition wall provided in VietnamWhen using PVC partition wall, users need to consider the following factors:- Appropriate sizeChoose partition panel sizes that are suitable for the room area, creating a harmonious and balanced feel. The standard sizes of wood grain PVC partition wall on the market today (Width x Thickness x Length) are 400 x 26 x 3000mm and 400 x 26 x 3500mm.- Design and colorWood grain PVC partition wall come in various designs and colors such as oak wood grain, cherry wood, walnut wood, etc. It is advisable to choose colors and patterns that match the overall interior style of the space.- Thickness and qualityMost double-sided wood grain PVC partition wall have a honeycomb structure, 26mm thick with a weight of around 11kg/m2. Users can consider selecting materials that are suitable for their project.- Brand and reputable supplierCurrently, the market is flooded with numerous brands and suppliers of partition wall, making it crucial for consumers to choose reputable providers to ensure the best quality. Some trustworthy brands worth considering are:. Galawood: Known for its B1 fire resistance, E1 safety standards, and a wide variety of designs and colors.. ASI Global Partitions: A U.S.-based brand, offering products that are water-resistant and unaffected by steam or high humidity.. Partition Plus: An Australian brand recognized for its advanced technology, high durability, and excellent sound insulation properties.Mr. Tran Quang Hoi - Director of Vietnam Kosmos Joint Stock Company, emphasizes the value proposition: "Wood grain PVC partition walls supplied in Vietnam offer a smart, durable, safe, and aesthetically pleasing solution for space division, helping to save costs up to 60% compared to natural wood partitions."Whether you're renovating a home, designing an office space, or outfitting a commercial property, consider the many advantages of wood grain PVC partition walls. They represent not just a trend, but a meaningful advancement in interior design technology that balances form, function, and responsibility.

