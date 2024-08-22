AHEAD Expands Indian Presence with New Hyderabad Office

Aims to create over 500 jobs in the city by end of 2025

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AHEAD, a leading provider of cloud, data, and development platforms, has launched a new delivery office in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, in the Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (HITEC) City technology district.This expansion follows the successful establishment of a delivery office in Gurugram, Haryana, India in 2023 and highlights AHEAD’s commitment to delivering impactful results for clients.By the end of 2025, AHEAD aims to hire over 500 employees in Hyderabad, leveraging the city’s rich pool of skilled professionals and its growing reputation as India’s premiere IT hub. This strategic move is part of AHEAD’s broader vision to strengthen its brand in southern India and tap into top talent in the region.“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Hyderabad, a city renowned for its dynamic tech ecosystem and exceptional talent pool,” said Praveen Grover, Vice President and Managing Director, AHEAD India. “Our Hyderabad expansion is the next step in AHEAD’s aim to continually improve our value to clients, especially on larger services engagements.”“The opening of our Hyderabad office is a crucial step in AHEAD’s strategic growth plan,” said Keith Odom, AHEAD Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations Solutions. “This expansion underscores our commitment to leveraging top talent to drive innovation and excellence.”Known for its deep talent pools, IT parks, incubators, and prestigious educational institutions, Hyderabad offers a strategic advantage for AHEAD’s expansion. The highly skilled workforce of the area closely aligns with AHEAD’s needs.About AHEADWe engineer digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the business impact of technology in every client we serve. For more information visit AHEAD.com.

