ONSCREEN Reveals Data Showing How TV-Based Video Calling Impacts Mental Health of Older Adults

Video Calling for Seniors Health Benefits

Video calling technology focused on ease of use and accessibility shows improvements in the loneliness and happiness of seniors.

88% of caregivers report a significant reduction in loneliness among seniors using ONSCREEN’s video calling technology.” — ONSCREEN Survey

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONSCREEN , the pioneer of easy-to-use, AI-enabled TV-based video calling and senior care solutions designed to keep aging adults connected and mentally engaged, has just released the results of a user survey that delves deep into the powerful effects of video calling on senior health and happiness. The blog post titled "The Power of Connection: ONSCREEN’s Impact on Senior Health and Happiness" provides compelling evidence of how ONSCREEN is transforming lives by reducing loneliness, improving happiness, and enhancing overall well-being for older adults.Three Key Findings:● 88% of caregivers report a significant reduction in loneliness among seniors using ONSCREEN’s video calling technology.● 86% of caregivers noted a marked enhancement in their loved ones’ well-being, demonstrating the profound impact of staying connected through accessible technology.● 76% of caregivers observed an increase in happiness when measuring happiness on a 1-10 point scale.The blog post delves deeply into these findings, revealing that the impact of ONSCREEN’s technology goes beyond individual experiences. The first survey focused on the caregivers of older adults, capturing how regular video calls facilitated by ONSCREEN have tangibly reduced feelings of loneliness and boosted happiness levels.In addition to this, the blog explores the outcomes of two other significant surveys. The second survey was conducted with seniors themselves, aged 70 and above, who provided firsthand accounts of their struggles with modern technology. This survey revealed that while many seniors recognize the importance of staying connected with family, a significant portion finds current technology solutions challenging to use, making ONSCREEN’s easy-to-use TV-based platform a game changer.The third survey gathered insights from adult children of seniors, aged 45-60, who shared their perspectives on the technological challenges their parents face. This survey highlighted a critical gap between the desire to stay connected and the actual ability to do so, with 68% of respondents noting that video calls are not easy for their parents to use. These findings emphasize the urgent need for solutions like ONSCREEN that are specifically designed with seniors in mind.Together, these surveys paint a comprehensive picture of the importance of maintaining strong family connections through accessible technology. They underscore the critical role that user-friendly platforms like ONSCREEN play in reducing loneliness, improving happiness, and enhancing overall well-being for older adults.To explore the full story and discover more about how ONSCREEN is making a difference, visit the ONSCREEN Blog About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion named “Joy” that provides friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit https://onscreeninc.com

