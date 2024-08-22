MERIDIAN BARRIERS IN ACTION AT DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

City of Chicago Barriers

CHICAGO POLICE ROLL OUT MERIDIAN BARRIERS TO CREATE SAFE PEDESTRIAN ZONES

The city is up to the challenge to create a secure event. We are also making sure that everyone is safe in our neighborhoods and our businesses are protected.” — Chicago Police Superintendent, Larry Snelling

CHICAGO, IL, US, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large crowds and the threat of ongoing demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention called for Chicago Police to create an unprecedented and wide-ranging security plan. As part of that, the department rolled out its extensive supply of Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers which have been strategically placed around the city.

The convention has brought more than 50,000 visitors to Chicago. Along with the delegates, the police are prepared for large demonstrations in and around the United Center, where the convention is being held.

Chicago Police Superintendent, Larry Snelling said, “The city is up to the challenge to create a secure event. We are also making sure that everyone is safe in our neighborhoods and our businesses are protected.”

Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s Archer 1200 Barriers, are mobile and can be quickly moved from one location to the next. More than 150 are spread around the Chicago city center, and while they have the strength to stop a car or truck at speed, they are also rapidly deployable in sets of 8 in under 10 minutes.

“In these highly crowded locations this is the perfect role for the Archer 1200 Barrier,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group. “While the large fences around the city are designed to stop demonstrators, our barriers work as a sort of filter system. allowing people into approved areas but keeping out vehicles and creating a very safe pedestrian experience.”

Meridian Archer barriers and beam gates have become the go-to solution for police departments and cities preparing for large, crowded events across the US. The barriers have repeatedly proven their effectiveness. In one incident during the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California earlier this year, a woman tried to drive her vehicle into a crowd watching at an intersection. The Archer 1200 Barriers effectively stopped the car, and the woman was immediately arrested.

Similarly, in Chicago this week, police, who have been working on the convention security plan for more than a year, set out to create areas where protestors could have their say in areas made safe for them to demonstrate.

“These people have a right to be heard and to have their say,” said Superintendent Snelling. “But we are not going to tolerate violence and vandalism in our city. And we’re ready and willing to take on the challenge.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

