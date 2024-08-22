Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,496 in the last 365 days.

APRA finalises new cross-industry Prudential Standard CPS 001 Defined terms

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has finalised the new cross-industry Prudential Standard CPS 001 Defined terms (CPS 001). The new standard consolidates all existing standards on definitions for authorised deposit-taking institutions and general, life and private health insurers.

In a letter released today, APRA sets out its response to submissions to the November 2023 consultation on CPS 001 and issues the final revised CPS 001. The final CPS 001 will be effective from 1 October 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA finalises new cross-industry Prudential Standard CPS 001 Defined terms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more