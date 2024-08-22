RSIPF warns communities of UXO Operations at Vilu Area

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) will conduct a Render Safe Procedure (RSP) operation to one of the live bombs found at the Vilu area, North West Guadalcanal on 22 August 2024.

Acting Director of EODD, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The task will be carried out inland of the Vilu community and will be active from 9am to 2pm.

Director EODD Tunuki said, “Workers, farmers, hunters and the general public in and around the communities at Vilu, Doma, Aruligo and the surrounding areas are kindly warned to keep out while the Operation is in progress.”

Inspector Tunuki said, “Safe evacuations of people and road blocks will be enforced within these areas. The tasks will be carried on the said date and times only and the mentioned communities are urged to cooperate with Police so that we have this operation safely conducted and completed in a timely manner.”

Mr. Tunuki said, “It advisable to continue to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through the Police free toll line 999 or the RSIPF EODD mobile 7495215 or report it to any nearest Police Stations.”

