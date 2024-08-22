Solomon Water “Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout Project” Update

Solomon Water “Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout Project”

Solomon Islands Water Authority, provides water and sanitation services to the communities of Honiara, and water services to Auki, Noro and Tulagi.

Solomon Water as the leading water utility has prepared and commenced the construction of several major capital works investment projects under its 30-Year Strategic Plan. Our

Strategic Plan put in motion a program of infrastructure development in the water and sanitation sector worth over SBD3.1 billion.

The Solomon Water “Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout Project valued at over SBD80M is currently under construction with an estimated completion date of March 2025.

The “Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout” sewer project, is one of a number of key capital investment under our Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Program (UWSSSP).

The project, when completed will establish a sewer connection for domestic and commercial customers from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to Ranadi, providing long-term sanitation services and benefits to the Honiara community.

The project further aims to enhance wastewater management in Honiara by improving the efficiency and capacity of the sewer system. Once completed, it will help prevent sewer overflows and reduce the risk of environmental contamination, ensuring better protection of local water sources and contributing to public health. The upgraded sewer system will also accommodate the city’s growth, supporting future residential, commercial, and industrial developments.

The project includes civil works, excavations and sheet piling, to enable the installation of 1.2 kilometers of large diameter (700mm) sewer pipes and related manholes up to 6 meters deep.

Despite significant progress, with estimated completion date late March 2025, the project has encountered some challenges, including delays due to the Pacific Games when the entire project had to be shut down for 11 weeks with trenches backfilled and the road temporarily resurfaced. Further delays have arisen due to exceptionally hard rock and excavation difficulties, and frequent heavy rains that cause flooding in the trenches. These factors have slowed the civil works, but we remain committed to delivering the project in the shortest time possible.

To enable the efficient and safe delivery of the works the project has been programmed and divided into five stages of construction with:

Stage 1 works from Ranadi Roundabout to ANZ Building turn-in, expected to be completed by December 2024;

Stage 2 works from ANZ Building turn-in to Solo Gas, expected to be completed by end of August 2024;

Stage 3 works from Solo Gas to Panatina Plaza, expected to be completed by December 2024;

Stage 4 works from Panatina Plaza to SINU turn-in, expected to be completed by April 2025; and

Stage 5 works from Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to Panatina Plaza, recently completed.

Solomon Water acknowledges the inconvenience caused to motorists and the public by the works along the main road.

Solomon Water continues to monitor, review and update its safety, traffic and construction management programs and activities to ensure the impact of road users, pedestrians and the general public is kept to an absolute minimum while works safely continue.

Solomon Water acknowledges and apologizes for any inconvenience caused to motorists and the public and appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to deliver our major works program for the benefit of the community of Honiara.

Solomon Water is committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable water and wastewater services to improve the health and environment of Solomon Islands.

