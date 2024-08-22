Readers Respond: 2024 Gonzaga Magazine Survey

More than 1,400 of you completed the 2024 Gonzaga Magazine Reader Survey. Here’s a snapshot of findings from these readers, 55% of whom are alumni and 74% of whom are age 50 or older.

90% say the sustainability of the print publication is “extremely” or “somewhat” important

80% prefer to read the magazine in print

78% read every issue

51% are not at all likely to go to the web for content in place of a printed publication

Cost-savings measures

When given several options to reduce the cost of printing Gonzaga Magazine, 41% of respondents selected “reduce from 3 to 2 issues” over reducing the page count, ceasing printing altogether, or reducing to 1 print issue a year. Your feedback helped us make a recommendation to leadership, and beginning this issue, Gonzaga Magazine will be printed twice a year (fall and spring).

As always, if you prefer not to receive a print copy, or you’re one of the 4% who said they never read Gonzaga Magazine, please let us know! gonzaga.edu/update



Did You Know? Gonzaga Magazine readers are generous!

In fiscal year 2022-23, 76 readers contributed $71,844 to the University.

In fiscal year 2023-24, 74 readers contributed $67,447.

Thank you!

The Good, The Not So Good, The Memorable

GOOD – In hundreds of comments, readers most frequently named these topics as favorites: campus images, alumni news, historical pieces (Then & Now) and Mystery Zag.

NOT SO GOOD – A few readers shared their disapproval of the University’s efforts to be more inclusive.

MEMORABLE – When asked to cite a recent feature or image they recalled, many readers said “there are too many to list!” but of the named topics, these came up most frequently: “Badge of Honor” (ROTC program), “Zags in Space” (alumni in aerospace careers), “We Belong to Each Other (community engagement); “Tribal Relations: Living into the Mission” (Native student outreach and education with non-Natives); Florence and Study Abroad; health and medicine news (UW-GU Health Partnership).

Readers’ Remarks

“Articles on donors have been impactful and the impact the education has had on students, current and present. I love seeing the amazing alumni that represent our institution.”

“Though very few, [I enjoy] anything that shows the true Catholic faith is still taught and practiced by staff and students.”

“Always glad to see stories, updates and visuals showing GU’s connections and striving toward more diversity/representation.”

“I tremendously enjoy the articles. Keep up the good work; it’s a nice mix. IF you should go totally digital, I will probably never read the magazine again. Older eyes have a difficult time reading online.”

The Picture Worth a Thousand Words

Most memorable image: “The Ad building shot. It's the most iconic building on campus, and your photographer captured the majesty and simplicity in one shot.” (Thanks, Zack Berlat!)