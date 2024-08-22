Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App

800 Limited-Edition Sneakers to Be Offered in Four-Day Raffle Mint Event

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the move-and-earn Web3*1 lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs*2 featuring four types of virtual sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL’s NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29.*1 Web3 (Web 3.0) refers to the next generation of the Internet, a decentralized network realized with blockchain technology.*2 Non-fungible tokenVIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. The project offers new user experiences with G-SHOCK items uniquely designed for virtual spaces, from NFTs to the metaverse.STEPN GO is a lifestyle app where users can earn rewards for their daily movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT sneakers. The app promotes both physical activity and social interaction between users with level promotions and rewards that can be converted to money or used for greater online appeal.A limited edition of 800 NFT sneakers will be available via Raffle Mint on Mooar, as part of the collaboration between G-SHOCK and STEPN GO aiming to expand the user base. The NFT sneaker designs incorporate various features of the G-SHOCK brand, including colors, shapes, and structures inspired by actual products from the sports-driven G-SQUAD line of G-SHOCK timepieces. These sneakers are designed not only to appeal in virtual spaces but also to highlight the brand's shock absorption when users engage in physical activities such as running. Users can earn cryptocurrency rewards in the STEPN GO app, based on the distance they run or walk.FSL’s co-founder Yawn Rong describes the collaboration: “We are always hoping to bring more long-established companies and diverse intellectual properties into STEPN GO to encourage more people to find out about our Web3 lifestyle apps. This collaboration with Casio is extremely important to FSL as a whole, based on our grand vision of promoting mainstream Web3 adoption.”Casio remains committed to introducing a variety of co-creation projects to deliver new user experiences through the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project.■Project OverviewSTEPN GO x G-SHOCK Genesis Sneaker CollectionDates of lottery sale: 9:00am, August 26 – 9:00am, August 30 (Japan Standard Time)0:00am, August 26 – 0:00am, August 30 (UTC)Number to be sold: Limited edition of 800 (4 types, each in 2 different colors)Sales price: 10,000 GMTToken: GMTSale method: A limited edition of 800 NFT sneakers featuring G-SHOCK silhouettes will be sold via Raffle Mint. A Raffle Mint event will be held every 24 hours during the four-day sale period. Raffle winners will be able to purchase a pair of sneakers from the collection in the MOOAR marketplace at the price of 10,000 GMT, the native token of STEPN.MOOAR website (sales site) https://mooar.com/ VIRTUAL G-SHOCK website https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/ Official VIRTUAL G-SHOCK Discord https://discord.com/invite/virtualgshock Official VIRTUAL G-SHOCK X account https://x.com/VIRTUALGSHOCK ■STEPN GOBuilding on the success of STEPN, the pioneering move-and-earn platform, STEPN GO revolutionizes social fitness in everyday life. The original STEPN app launched in 2021 as a pioneer in the Web3 lifestyle apps incorporating game elements, and has established itself as the world’s leading move-and-earn app. With over 5.6 million registered users and 1 million player-owned sneaker NFTs, STEPN has achieved phenomenal success, building a worldwide community of users.STEPN GO website https://go.stepn.com/ ■Promotional Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.