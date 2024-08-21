Former Superior Court Judge Joins Arizona Federal Criminal Defense Firm - Kolsrud Law Offices

Former Superior Court Judge Dave Cole

Kolsrud Law Offices welcomes former Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David R. "Dave" Cole, of counsel, to their Federal Criminal Defense Legal Team.

PHOENIX, AZ, US, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolsrud Law Offices, a distinguished criminal defense law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, is proud to announce the addition of Dave Cole, a retired Arizona Superior Court Judge, to their legal team, of counsel. Dave’s extensive judicial experience and profound understanding of the law make him an invaluable asset to the firm, further strengthening their commitment to providing exceptional federal criminal defense representation.Dave brings with him a remarkable career that spans over four decades, strengthened by a deep commitment to justice, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law. As a former Arizona Superior Court Judge, Mr. Cole presided over numerous high-profile criminal cases, including capital murder trials, where his fair and knowledgeable approach earned him the respect of both prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys alike.A Legacy of Excellence in LawBorn in Denver, Colorado, and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Dave has been a prominent figure in Arizona's legal community since his early years. After graduating magna cum laude from the University of Arizona in 1973, with Honors in Speech Arts, Dave pursued his legal education at the University of Arizona College of Law. During his time in law school, he distinguished himself as an editor for the Arizona Advocate and as a key member of the team that competed in the 1975 National Moot Court Final Competition, earning national recognition for his advocacy skills.Dave began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Pima County Attorney's Office, where he quickly became known for his ability to handle cases with precision and integrity. His career continued to expand as he served as an Assistant Arizona Attorney General, where he briefed and argued cases before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Arizona Supreme Court, and the Arizona Court of Appeals.In 1989, Dave was appointed to the Maricopa County Superior Court, where he served with distinction for nearly two decades. His tenure on the bench was recognized by his dedication to upholding the law and ensuring that justice was served in every case. He became a well-respected figure in the legal community, not only for his incredible work in the courtroom but also for his contributions to legal education and mentorship.Between teaching stents at the Phoenix School of Law, Dave served as Arizona Solicitor General from 2011 to 2013.A New Chapter at Kolsrud Law OfficesAt Kolsrud Law Offices, Dave Cole will bring his vast experience and legal ethics to the firm's federal criminal defense practice. The firm, led by former federal prosecutor Josh Kolsrud and known for its expertise in winning complex federal criminal cases, greatly benefits from Mr. Cole's deep understanding of the intricacies of Arizona laws and his unparalleled experience in the courtroom."We are thrilled to have Dave Cole join our team," said Josh Kolsrud, founder of Kolsrud Law Offices. "Dave's experience as a judge and his extensive legal background will enhance our ability to provide the highest level of defense for our clients. His commitment to justice and reputation for fairness align perfectly with the values that our firm stands for."About Kolsrud Law OfficesKolsrud Law Offices is a premier law firm in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in federal criminal defense. With a team of experienced attorneys and legal staff dedicated to protecting the rights of their clients, the firm has built a reputation for excellence in legal representation. The addition of Dave Cole to the team strengthens our commitment to providing the best possible defense for individuals facing federal criminal charges.For more information about Kolsrud Law Offices and their legal services, visit https://kolsrudlawoffices.com

