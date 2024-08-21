New Equity-Focused Technical Assistance for Transmission Planners

Transmission planners can apply to receive an 11-month technical assistance (TA) designed to help them incorporate energy equity in their transmission planning processes. Applications are due October 31, and selections will be announced on December 1. The TA will be conducted from January to November 2025.

The TA is part of the Inclusive Transmission Planning (ITP) project, an initiative led by the Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office in partnership with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

During the TA, PNNL will develop customized resources, conduct trainings and webinars, provide direct consultation, and offer advanced modeling and analysis for selected participants.

The TA is open to all transmission planners at Regional Transmission Organizations, Independent System Operators, Power Marketing Administrations, and utilities in the United States. Applicants can choose from two different tiers with several modalities best suited for their particular goals, which are explained in greater detail on the website.

Those interested in learning more about TA and the ITP project are encouraged to register for an informational webinar on September 17, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The webinar will introduce the team, provide a brief overview of the program, and explain the TA, eligibility criteria, and how to apply.

In addition to the TA, PNNL will host virtual listening sessions during September and October 2024 with representatives from Tribal organizations, communities, state agencies, and transmission planning bodies. The listening sessions are an opportunity to hear diverse perspectives, as well as capture the obstacles, success stories, and lessons from participants as they reflect on past experiences navigating transmission planning. Interested stakeholders can choose from two available dates to participate in the listening sessions. Visit the website to learn more and register to participate.