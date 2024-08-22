James House Announces 'What Do You Say' Single from Highly Anticipated 'Lost In Laurel Canyon' Album and Audiobook

James House "Lost in Laurel Canyon"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Grammy and CMA nominated artist James House, known for his country Billboard top 10 hit "This is Me Missing You" and co-writer of iconic hits such as "A Broken Wing" (Martina McBride) and "Ain’t That Lonely Yet," (Dwight Yoakum) is thrilled to announce the release of his brand-new single, “What Do You Say” on August 23, 2024. House has had over 100 cuts by artists such as Rod Stewart, The Mavericks, Tina Turner and more and has penned over 20 tracks with guitar legend Joe Bonamassa since 2015.

"The songs on Lost in Laurel Canyon take you on a musical journey through my 50 years of ups and downs as an artist and songwriter surviving this crazy business and "What Do You Say" is the perfect beginning to my story" says House.

This highly anticipated track follows the recent success of James’ innovative audiobook/album, Lost in Laurel Canyon, (which features "What Do You Say" as the lead off song the book) available on Audible which has captivated audiences with its blend of storytelling and music.

"What Do You Say” marks a fresh chapter in James House’s storied career, blending nostalgic vibes with contemporary sounds. Fans old and new are invited to experience the latest from a true musical heavyweight.

