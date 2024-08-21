Tennessee Students Urged to Participate in Secretary of State’s Mock Election for Nov. 5 Election

August 21, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee students will soon have the opportunity to make their voices heard in the upcoming Secretary of State’s 2024 Tennessee Student Mock Election.

“Through their participation in the Tennessee Student Mock Election, students have a unique opportunity to see how registered voters in Tennessee select their elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This experience enables our next generation of leaders to become civically engaged, so they eventually become lifelong voters.”

The Tennessee Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational experience that gives students a chance to learn about the process of selecting elected officials. It is open to all Tennessee students in Pre-K through 12th grade from public, private, or home school associations.

Registration is now open, and schools can begin reporting their election results on the first day of Tennessee's early voting period — Oct. 16. The final day to submit results is Oct. 29.

The Secretary of State's office provides all materials for participating schools — including printable mock ballots, “I Voted” stickers and a Tennessee Student Mock Election “I Voted” sign that students can use in photos on social media platforms.

Launched by the Secretary of State’s office in 2016, more than 50,940 students from 285 schools participated in the most recent mock election held in 2022. The mock election is one of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics education initiatives to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.

For more information about the 2024 Tennessee Student Mock Election and other civic engagement initiatives, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

