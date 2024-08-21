SynergyOps Cookware Factory in West Bend Achieves Prestigious ISO Certification

SynergyOps Facility in West Bend, WI

WEST BEND, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynergyOps , a leading manufacturing facility of cookware and a key division of Regal Ware Inc., proudly announces that it has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to global manufacturing excellence and quality assurance.International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certifications are globally recognized standards that ensure products and services meet the stringent requirements for quality, safety, and efficiency. SynergyOps, with a commitment to manufacturing the highest level of quality cookware within the United States, has met the requirements to achieve ISO 9001. This achievement underscores SynergyOps’ dedication to product quality, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction.Dave Duecker, President of SynergyOps, expressed his enthusiasm about the certification, stating, “Achieving this ISO Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at SynergyOps. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our cookware manufacturing processes and quality control. It enhances our competitive position in the kitchen products market and reassures our customers that they are receiving products manufactured to the highest standards.”Ryan Reigle, CEO of Regal Ware Inc., the holding company for SynergyOps, also commented on the achievement: “This ISO Certification is not just a badge of honor; it represents our continuing promise to deliver superior quality and reliability to our customers. It also reflects our broader strategy to integrate operational excellence across all our divisions. We are incredibly proud of the SynergyOps team for achieving this significant milestone and what it means for our customers.”The ISO 9001 Certification process involves rigorous evaluations and audits of a company’s operational processes and quality management systems. This certification is expected to open new avenues for SynergyOps, enhancing customer trust and expanding the company’s reach in both domestic and international markets.About SynergyOpsSynergyOps is a leading ISO-certified manufacturer of stainless-steel products. A division of Regal Ware, Inc. with over 100 years of experience, we provide US-based contract manufacturing and services to leading organizations in the kitchen essentials industry and more. SynergyOps offers customers a wide selection of products with quality materials and custom finishing, and a full suite of lifecycle development capabilities and services, including product ideation, prototyping, tooling design and fabrication, packing, and regulatory management. Learn more at www.synergyops.com About Regal Ware Inc.At Regal Ware, Inc., we believe the kitchen is the heart of every home. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Regal Ware, Inc. stands as a leading, privately held, and family-owned holding company renowned for offering premium kitchen products. Our divisions and brands, including Saladmaster, SynergyOps, American Kitchen, and Lifetime, provide innovative manufacturing solutions and cookware, catering to families in over 60 countries across the globe. Regal Ware products are accessible globally through dealers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms. Through our commitment to meaningful solutions, Regal Ware and its divisions strive to enhance and enrich life by bringing families together. Learn more at www.regalware.com

