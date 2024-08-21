FEMA Assistance Available for Personal Property Losses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians who experienced damage from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides may be eligible for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties are encouraged to apply.

FEMA assistance covers basic needs. It will not restore all disaster-related property loss. Insurance coverage is the best means to recover after a natural disaster. However, FEMA and the Commonwealth of Kentucky assistance may repair or replace disaster-damaged property if conditions meet the eligibility requirements, and the item(s) may fall within any of these categories:

Appliances: Includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

Includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc. Clothing: Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination.

Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination. Home Furnishings : Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

: Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room. Tools Required for Work and School: Tools and equipment required for your job and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

Tools and equipment required for your job and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals. Computing Devices: Funds to cover replacement of one personal or family computer. Funds for additional computers required for work or school may be approved.

Funds to cover replacement of one personal or family computer. Funds for additional computers required for work or school may be approved. Accessible Items: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities. FEMA assistance for these items do not count toward the Housing Assistance financial maximum.

Conditions for Eligibility

To be eligible, these items must have been owned prior to the May 21-27 severe weather and be damaged by the declared disaster.

The item was owned and in use by occupants of the household.

FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord.

Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are not eligible for assistance.

FEMA may not repair or replace a storm-damaged item if residents own a similar item that works.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find the nearest one, visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator online.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA at x.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.