Dixie County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Temporarily
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Dixie County has closed temporarily. The center will reopen soon and an announcement will be made.
Center location:
Dixie County Public Library
16328 SE US-19
Cross City, FL 32628
Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday
For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination
on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English
proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA
Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil
Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.
