Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,448 in the last 365 days.

Dixie County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Temporarily

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Dixie County has closed temporarily. The center will reopen soon and an announcement will be made. 

Center location: 

Dixie County Public Library

16328 SE US-19

Cross City, FL 32628

Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

 

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination

on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English

proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA

Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil

Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dixie County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Temporarily

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more