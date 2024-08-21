Dixie County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Temporarily

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– A Disaster Recovery Center in Dixie County has closed temporarily. The center will reopen soon and an announcement will be made.

Center location:

Dixie County Public Library

16328 SE US-19

Cross City, FL 32628

Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

