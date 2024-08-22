Sobo & Sobo Injury Law Expands Nationwide with New Cleveland, Ohio Office

2215 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO of Sobo & Sobo LLP

Sobo & Sobo Injury Law is proud to announce their nationwide expansion with their new office location in Cleveland, OH.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sobo & Sobo LLP, a trusted name in personal injury law for over 50 years, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Cleveland, Ohio. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's history, as Sobo & Sobo continues to grow its presence across the United States, following successful openings in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Illinois.

Located at 2215 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH 44115, the new office is strategically placed to serve the greater Cleveland area, providing residents with access to the high-quality legal representation that Sobo & Sobo is known for. With a 98% success rate in all accepted cases, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of injured clients and ensuring they receive the full amount of compensation they’re entitled to.

Cleveland was chosen as the latest addition to the Sobo & Sobo family due to its rich history, diverse population, and the growing need for skilled personal injury lawyers in the area. The new office is conveniently located in downtown Cleveland, close to major transportation hubs and easily accessible to residents across the city. The Cleveland office will offer comprehensive legal services, including representation in car accidents, slip and falls, construction accidents, and any other type of personal injury case where a victim is injured by the negligence of others.

Founded in the Hudson Valley of New York, Sobo & Sobo started as a small local personal injury firm and quickly earned a reputation for excellence. Over the years, the firm expanded throughout New York State, eventually reaching New York City and now extending its services to other states. The decision to open an office in Cleveland reflects Sobo & Sobo’s commitment to bringing its expertise to communities in need of experienced and compassionate legal representation.

“From our humble beginnings in New York, we’ve been so fortunate to be trusted by every new community we serve,” said Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo. “With the opening of our Cleveland office, we’ve effectively become a nationwide law firm, a testament to our reputation and our 98% success rate with accepted cases. We are excited to bring our experience to Ohio and to become a part of this vibrant community. Our goal is to continue to provide exceptional legal services, driven by our core values of compassion, dedication, and justice.”

Sobo & Sobo is committed to maintaining the highest standards of legal service and continues to uphold the values that have guided the firm since its inception. As the firm expands into new areas, it remains focused on delivering personalized, community-oriented legal support, ensuring that every client receives the dedicated attention they deserve. The firm is currently offering free case evaluations to all clients in and around Cleveland, OH. These appointments can be booked by calling 855-468-7626, or by scheduling online.

About Sobo & Sobo, LLP

Sobo & Sobo, LLP is a personal injury law firm with over 50 years of experience, dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to those injured by the negligence of others. With offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, and Ohio, Sobo & Sobo has built a reputation for success, securing millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for clients. Learn more about our team of Cleveland personal injury lawyers at www.SoboLaw.com/locations/cleveland-oh-personal-injury-lawyers.

