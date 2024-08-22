Lamborghini Diablo ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ VT Roadster and Grateful Dead Pickup to be auctioned in Indiana this month

1998 Lamborghini Diablo 'Wolf of Wall Street' VT Roadster 1949 Studebaker M5 'Grateful Dead' Pickup 1952 Harley-Davidson 'Captain America' Motorcycle

AUBURN, INDIANA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labor Day weekend in Auburn, Indiana, is a long-standing tradition in the collector car world and Worldwide Auctioneers is counting down to its largest ever event at the end of August. 400 cars are slated for the 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show , with well over half offered at no reserve. Look forward to a dynamic three-day sale that will include an exciting selection of vehicles with star quality and celebrity provenance, part of a curated offering of outstanding sports and supercars, pioneering race cars, exceptional pre-war automobiles, state-of-the-art cybertrucks, select muscle cars and custom bikes. The auction kicks off at 11am on Thursday, August 29, culminating in Saturday evening’s boutique catalogue sale, The Main Event on Saturday, August 31, and is open to the general public as well as to collectors.Auburn has welcomed more than its fair share of celebrity vehicles over the decades and enthusiasts can look forward to some iconic cars, trucks and bikes with famous associations this year too. Affectionately known as “The Dred” and presented in its original psychedelic livery, The Grateful Dead’s personal equipment truck is slated to cross the block, the notorious 1949 Studebaker M5 formerly owned by the ‘Acid King’ Owsley Stanley himself, the band’s original sound man. Used as the group’s equipment hauler in the 1960s and often seen parked outside the Dead's studio in Novato, California, 'The Dred' became a living legend in its own right, mentioned by name in Rolling Stone magazine. No less wild is a 1998 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster used in the hit movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, notably in the infamous Benihana arrest scene, a reported 1 of just 132 VT Diablo Roadsters built for U.S. market between 1995 and 1999. With sensational styling and impressive performance, even before achieving movie star status, the Diablo would end up as the “poster car” of a generation of enthusiasts, the ultimate supercar of the age. Also slated for the sale is an historic 1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible, offered with the proud distinction of having carried President John F. Kennedy in a parade celebrating the ‘Niagara Frontier’ in 1962, with only three owners from new. The White House presented a brass plaque to the car's owner in 1962 to commemorate the occasion, proudly mounted in the car where President Kennedy sat and still on display today.Offered from the Lone Star Estate Collection is an iconic 1952 Harley-Davidson Captain America Motorcycle, one of two choppers used in the cult 1969 film ‘Easy Rider’, comprehensively repaired and restored after the famous crash scene by actor Dan Haggerty, selling at no reserve. Any fan of custom choppers will also be familiar with legendary custom builder and owner of Strokers Dallas, Rick Fairless. Enthusiasts can look forward to a very rare offering of two wildly psychedelic custom choppers owned and built by him, each an amazing balance of artistry and engineering and an important part of American custom motorcycle history.The 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show guarantees something to suit all tastes. Even more far out there and offered with a mere 166 delivery miles is a 2024 Tesla Cyberbeast Truck. Equipped with the most desirable Cyberbeast package and delivering a mind boggling 2.6-second 0 to 60, it is one of the most futuristic and technologically advanced vehicles ever produced. Proving that nothing is ever entirely new, it will cross the block along with its electric vehicle antithesis, a wonderful pioneering 107-year-old 1917 Rauch & Lang JX7 Electric, an early pioneer of 'green energy' and the electric car market, accurately restored to a high standard and presented in a sinister black, fully functional and ready for outings.The sale also showcases an eye-watering selection of modern sportscars, supercars and hypercars, including one of the fastest production Ferraris ever produced, an ultra-exclusive 2024 Ferrari SF90 Spider Assetto Fiorano, offered without reserve from the Lone Star Estate Collection, with a staggering $252,000 in factory options. Significant pre-war automobiles consigned include a recently restored ACD certified 1932 Auburn 12-160A Boattail Speedster, the epitome of art deco elegance and exceptional power. Also on offer is a sensational 1937 Delage D8-120 Cabriolet, comprehensively restored by Carrosserie Lecoq in France, the resident of multiple prolific collections including Louis Vuitton dynasty heir, Herve Ogliastro. This year’s sale offers enthusiasts an unprecedented opportunity to acquire the only two 1937 Miller-Gulf Race Cars in existence, with two-of-two of the historic racing cars commissioned by Indianapolis 500 veteran Ira Vail slated for the auction. Each is among the last of the major racing car projects completed in partnership with Gulf Oil by the legendary Harry Miller, the most successful and creative racing engineer and constructor of the pre-WWII era.“Some of the world’s greatest cars have traded hands here over the decades and we’re proud to continue the tradition today, with our biggest and best auction offering to date,” said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. “We’re excited to have curated a fantastic, eclectic offering of vehicles for a sell-out sale, and whether you’re a serious collector or an everyday car enthusiast we invite you join us at the end of August to experience everything that Labor Day weekend in Auburn is about.”Car enthusiasts can also enjoy an on-site marketplace of hand-picked automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, as well as experience the host of outstanding participant and spectator events staged as part of the celebrated long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The 54th Annual Auburn Auction and Show is scheduled to run over Labor Day weekend from Thursday, August 29, to Saturday, August 31, at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Indiana, from 11am-8pm daily, with auction preview, car corral and swap meet beginning on Wednesday, August 28, from 9am-6pm.Full details on consignments, schedules, bidder registration, general admission and vendor, swap meet and car corral registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com, with additional information on the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, museums and related events available online here at Destination Auburn.

