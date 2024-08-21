Apple Rush Company, Inc. Achieves Milestone with First Million-Dollar Quarter

Record-Breaking 14,185% Revenue Growth in the First Half of 2024

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTCPK:APRU), a leading player in the functional beverage industry, proudly reports its 2nd quarter financials. The results in the first half of the year are due to the success of the operating subsidiaries. Apple Rush Company, Inc has structured itself as a holding company focused on the beverage and nutraceutical space. The results come from botanical extraction, brewing, co-packing, and product development.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU, stated, "It is my pleasure to inform our valued stakeholders of the success we have achieved through our growth by acquisition initiatives started in 2022. We decided it would be beneficial for everyone to seek acquisitions that could produce rapid revenue and profit gains for our investors. It has taken a couple of years to come together, but the efforts we have made and the challenges we have overcome have provided us with an opportunity that hasn't been seen in years. Our year-to-date revenues are up 14,185% over 2023, and we generated $1,046,556 in Q2 alone. Our targeted revenues for the rest of the year are expected to show unparalleled results."

Ross Vehmeier, president of Lena Brewing, commented, "The growth we have seen in the company over the last six months is exciting. As we continue to execute our expansion plans, we will deliver results that our shareholders can be proud of. We plan to ultimately expand our operations here in Lena to 1 million cans a month over the next 12 months. I believe this growth is attainable, and we will have several more announcements in the coming months."

Tony continued, "I will keep looking for opportunities that make sense and will continue to structure our operations to deliver consistent results over the next few years. This is the hottest sector in the nutraceutical market, and the margins are very strong. We are still working on reducing the number of shares and will be making announcements about that process soon."

Thank you to all that have believed in us and keep watching for additional updates.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 50 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.aprubrands.com , www.element-brands.com , https://elementk.kratomwave.store , www.alkhemicalroots.com with our expanded product portfolio.

