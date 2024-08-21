Patelco Credit Union Cyberattack – UPDATE

On July 2, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) was advised that Patelco Credit Union was subjected to a ransomware attack on June 29, 2024. On August 20, Patelco noticed its members that confidential information may have been exposed due to the attack.

The DFPI recommends that Patelco members consider the following steps to help protect against misuse of personal data.

Gather Information: Visit the Patelco Credit Union website for the most current details about what data may have been compromised and what steps they are taking to address the issue.

Check your accounts, including financial accounts, credit reports, and other online accounts for unusual logins or activity. Secure Your Accounts: Change your passwords. Be sure to use different passwords for each of your accounts, especially if you use the same passwords for all your accounts

Enable multifactor authentication for any account logins. Protect Your Credit: Actively monitor and protect your credit report. This can include taking advantage of the complimentary two-year membership of Experian IdentityWorksSM Credit 3B offered by Patelco to its members.

Place a fraud alert and obtain a free credit report.

Consider placing a credit freeze with all three of the major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). This will prevent new accounts from being opened in your name.

Remain vigilant in reviewing your account statements and credit reports for irregular activity over the next twelve to twenty-four months. If you see charges or activity that you do not recognize, please contact the relevant financial institution immediately. Visit IdentityTheft.gov: IdentityTheft.gov is the federal government’s one-stop resource for identity theft victims. The site provides streamlined checklists and sample letters to guide you through the recovery process. Stay Alert: Beware of anyone claiming to be calling you directly from “Patelco” on your caller ID. It could be “spoofing.” Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Do not answer any of their questions.

Rely on Patelco’s official channels for communication, including the website patelco.org and dedicated incident update page patelco.org/SecurityUpdate..

Beware of anyone calling or contacting you offering investment opportunities, data breach protection, or asking for your personal or financial information. Always check their credentials and refer to the company/organization’s official website for legitimate contact information.

If necessary, close any accounts that may have been affected.

Patelco Credit Union continues to post notices on its website, patelco.org to provide members updates on this issue, which includes a list of services available.

General tips for preventing fraud, phishing, and identity theft are contained in the “Protect Yourself from Fraud” booklet at the DFPI website. The DFPI urges consumers to verify whether a financial service provider is licensed in California or submit a complaint by visiting the DFPI website at dfpi.ca.gov or calling (866) 275-2677.