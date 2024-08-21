Explore the World Through Art and Music: Rhode Island's 46th Annual Heritage Festival on September 21st at the WaterFire Arts Center

RHODE ISLAND, August 21 - The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission is thrilled to announce Rhode Island's 46th Annual Heritage Festival, happening on Saturday, September 21st, from noon to 5 PM at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

Embark on a cultural journey like no other—right here in Rhode Island! Join us for a vibrant celebration of our state's rich and diverse heritage. The WaterFire Arts Center will come alive with culture, music, and dance from every corner of the globe. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee kick off the festivities with a welcoming address, followed by a Land Acknowledgment provided by Silvermoon Mars LaRose. Our dynamic emcees Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey will keep the excitement going all day long.

This extraordinary event brings together the many cultures of Rhode Island, showcasing an incredible array of talent. Experience captivating cultural exhibits, stunning visual art, and mesmerizing musical performances from heritage groups across the state. Savor delicious traditional foods and drinks from local favorites like Cultro PVD, Eat Village Greek, Angkor Boba Tea House, and The Luxe Lemon food trucks. The children's area will be buzzing with free face painting, arts, and crafts to delight our youngest attendees.

The festivities kick off at 11:50 AM with a spectacular parade of international flags from over 30 countries, officially starting the festival at noon.

Prepare to be amazed by a lineup of cultural performances that will transport you around the world. Enjoy singing, dancing, and storytelling from various heritage backgrounds, with a full schedule of performances and presentations, including:

12:00 PM

RIHPHC Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy

Governor Dan McKee

Silvermoon Mars LaRose

Ahlyha Nicole Bright – Singing the National Anthem

Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana

PADAM – Kuchipudi, Indian classical Dance Group

Lydia Perez and Yoruba 2 – Puerta Rican Drum Group

SGTV Alpenblumen Bavarian Folkdance Group

1:00 PM

Nazeli Armenian Dance Group – Dance Group

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Dance BFF - Bollywood Fusion Dance Group

Azama Dance Group - Middle Eastern Dance

French American School of Rhode Island – Singing Group

2:00 PM

The Colombian American Cultural Society – Dance

RI Swedish Heritage Association – Swedish Folk Songs

Quisqueya In Action Folklore Dance - Dominican Dance

Rhode Island Tamil Sangam – Dance Group

Medalit Scott - Peruvian Dance Performer

3:00 PM

Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance Group

Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling

Kelley School of Irish Dance – Dance Group

Morenada Boliviana San Bartolomé - Dance Group

Seoyon Kim - Korean Harp Musician

4:00 PM

Napua O' Polynesia – Kahiko (Ancient) and Modern Hula Dance Group

Rhythm Nation Dance Company – Filipino Dance Group

Ecuador Sumag Llacta – Dance and Musical Performance

India Association of Rhode Island – Dance Group

Falun Dafa Association of New England - Meditation Instruction

Explore interactive heritage displays, shop for unique arts and crafts, and immerse yourself in hands-on activities hosted by:

Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island

Armenian Community of Rhode Island

Arte Latino of New England

Books Are Wings

Cape Verdean Museum

Center for Southeast Asians

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Ecuador Cultural Alliance

Falun Dafa Association of New England

Greater Providence YMCA

India Association of Rhode Island

India Museum & Heritage Society

International House of Rhode Island

Iranian American Cultural Society of Rhode Island

Korean American Association of Rhode Island

Lady Elfreda H. Thorpe and Williametta Thorpe

Medalit Scott representing Peru

Puerto Rican Institute for the Arts and Advocacy, Inc

Peace Flag Project

Providence Children's Museum

Retablos Palomino Jiménez

RI Black Heritage Society

RI Day of Portugal

RI Office of Attorney General

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency

RI Swedish Heritage Association

RI Tamil Sangam

Roger Williams Park Zoo

St Andrew's Society of RI

Tomaquag Museum

Turkish American Cultural Society of Rhode Island

United Way 211 RV

This festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Our sponsors include United Way of RI, Amica Insurance, Coastal1 Credit Union, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Women and Infants/ Urogynecology, Navigant Credit Union, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.