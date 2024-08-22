Scout Space to Fly Novel vLEO SDA Sensors on Taskable Spaceplane

Scout Space vLEO Proof of Concept Mission Illustration Scout Space Sparrow Optical Payload System

To Demonstrate Responsive vLEO Space Domain Awareness Capabilities

This ‘first-of-its-kind’ tactically responsive vLEO SDA capability introduces a significant new tool for space defense operators.” — Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space

RESTON, VA, US, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scout Space Inc. , a leading in-space observation service provider focused on space security and autonomy solutions, is set to make history with the first demonstration of a novel very low Earth orbit (vLEO) Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capability, aboard a reusable, taskable, sub-orbital spaceplane platform. This groundbreaking proof-of-concept mission, dubbed “Morning Sparrow”, represents a significant leap in responsive space operations and introduces a first-of-its-kind capability developed in partnership with Dawn Aerospace. Scout signed a flight agreement with Dawn in August, covering this initial demonstration and a series of future flights.Scout’s Sparrow payloads deployed for vLEO observations offer critical advantages for defense operators with taskable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Scheduled to fly in November 2024 out of Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre near Christchurch, New Zealand, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II Aurora, a rocket-powered aircraft designed to be the first vehicle capable of flying to 100 km altitude multiple times per day, will carry out this mission. Its taskable design and maneuverability enable rapid deployment of Scout’s Sparrow payloads, providing a responsive platform for urgent intelligence-gathering in time-sensitive situations. The Mk-II Aurora, with its unique maneuverability and capability, will transport Scout’s twin Sparrow payloads to extremely high altitudes, reaching the stratosphere and achieving supersonic speeds."Scout is proud to lead the way in securing vLEO in collaboration with Dawn Aerospace. By expanding our international partnerships and embracing both companies’ shared cultures of innovation, we are looking forward to developing and fielding something that has never been demonstrated before," said Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space Inc. "This ‘first-of-its-kind’ tactically responsive vLEO SDA capability introduces a significant new tool for space defense operators."“When paired with the rapid response capabilities of a sub-orbital, ground-based platform, Scout’s solutions are game changing for vLEO SDA.” Said Stefan Powell, CEO of Dawn Aerospace. “This combination provides a level of effectiveness and resilience that surpasses what can be achieved by traditional providers.”Mission Components:SDA Payloads: A stereoscopic set of reusable Sparrows (one narrow field-of-view and one wide field-of-view) equipped with on-board processing within a compact form factor.Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II Aurora: The Sparrow payloads integrate seamlessly into the Mk-II Aurora's fuselage encapsulated in an open payload bay with an optical window.During the proof of concept mission, Scout will calibrate and demonstrate core functionality of the Sparrow sensors integrated into the Mk-II, capturing imagery, diagnostic, and environmental data throughout the mission. This demonstration will highlight the potential of deploying Scout’s secure SDA solutions onboard future Dawn spaceplanes, providing sensor access to unique and crucial operating environments not well served by traditional SDA solutions."This partnership with Dawn brings to the market something fundamentally new from two organizations dedicated to pushing the edge of the possible," added Hover-Smoot. "Our successful demonstration of our novel tactically responsive vLEO SDA capability will pave the way for future advancements in space security and multi-domain Space Domain Awareness."Emphasizing the importance of the Sparrow system and its role in this mission, Nate Bickus, Mission Systems Engineer at Scout and program manager for the mission, added, "Interoperable ready-to-fly SDA capabilities are crucial to future space architectures and space security. We're excited to collaborate with Dawn Aerospace in leveraging Sparrow’s platform agnostic design to field a quick-turn demonstration of a truly unique SDA solution, a solution that can significantly enhance the responsiveness and scope of space security operations across the orbital regimes."To learn more about this mission and Scout Space, please visit www.scout.space or contact us at info@scout.space.About Scout SpaceScout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout’s in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established2021 Startup of the Yeartitle. For more information, visit www.scout.space.About Dawn AerospaceDawn Aerospace is a space transportation company with offices in New Zealand, the Netherlands, and the United States. The company specializes in developing reusable rocket powered aircraft and high-performance, turnkey satellite propulsions. Dawn Aerospace is dedicated to providing scalable and sustainable access to space, enabling a new era of space exploration and utilization. For more information, visit www.dawnaerospace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.