qBotica Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List, Ranking #1541 in 2024

qBotica’s groundbreaking advancements in Healthcare Automation and Agentic AI continue to drive industry-leading growth, securing a top spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- qBotica , a leading innovator in AI-driven and enterprise Intelligent Automation solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This year, qBotica has been ranked #1541, marking another milestone in its rapid growth and ongoing commitment to delivering transformative automation solutions.The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking reflects qBotica’s consistent upward trajectory, driven by its dedication to innovation, customer success, and market leadership in automation and AI technologies."Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for three years running is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and customer-centric approach of the entire qBotica team," said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica. "This recognition not only highlights our growth but also underscores our commitment to helping organizations across industries unlock the full potential of automation and AI. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence."Since its founding, qBotica has been at the forefront of revolutionizing business processes through cutting-edge automation and AI solutions. The company’s portfolio includes pioneering work in Intelligent Document Processing, Agentic AI , and advanced AI with RPA, empowering organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.The company’s consistent growth and success can be attributed to its ability to adapt to rapidly changing market demands and its focus on delivering exceptional value to clients. By working closely with partners and customers, qBotica continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with automation, helping organizations transform the way they work.This latest recognition follows a series of significant achievements for qBotica, including strategic partnerships, industry awards, and an expanding client base across various sectors, including finance, healthcare , and supply chain.About qBoticaqBotica is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and AI solutions, dedicated to transforming business processes through innovative automation technologies. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, qBotica partners with organizations worldwide to help them unlock new efficiencies, enhance productivity, and drive growth through cutting-edge Intelligent Document Processing, Intelligent Automation, and Agentic AI Solutions.For more information, visit www.qbotica.com

