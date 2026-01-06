Cyber Grants Alliance and CyberCert Partner to Offer 250 Cybersecurity Certification Grants to SMBs

Our mission is to provide every organization with the resources they need to stay safe online.” — Rick Dassler

VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Grants Alliance , a non-profit organization dedicated to closing the nation’s cybersecurity divide, today announced a new partnership with CyberCert , a leading cybersecurity certification platform. Through this collaboration, CyberCert will sponsor 250 Silver Certification grants for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and non-profits.This initiative is designed to address a critical challenge for SMBs: the increasing difficulty and complexity of obtaining and renewing cyber liability insurance. By providing access to a simplified, fit-for-purpose cybersecurity certification aligned to SMB1001 - an internationally recognised cybersecurity standard purpose-built for SMBs - the partnership creates a clear, objective pathway for organizations to demonstrate their security posture to insurers and other stakeholders.Unlike traditional cybersecurity certifications that can be subjective, inconsistent, or difficult to interpret for smaller organizations, SMB1001 provides a practical, repeatable benchmark that removes ambiguity. This helps SMBs understand what “good” looks like, implement it with confidence, and prove it with evidence - without needing a dedicated cybersecurity team.“Our mission is to provide every organization with the resources they need to stay safe online,” said Rick Dassler, Board Member at Cyber Grants Alliance. “This partnership with CyberCert is a game-changer. It removes a significant barrier for SMBs, allowing them to not only improve their security posture but also to demonstrate it making them more insurable and resilient. We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to the businesses that form the backbone of our economy.”CyberCert’s platform simplifies the certification process, making it accessible and affordable for organizations without dedicated cybersecurity teams. The Silver Certification is a key milestone that helps businesses meet the growing demands of insurance carriers by evidencing alignment to the SMB1001 standard.“SMBs are being asked to answer complex, subjective security questionnaires just to get insured and too often the goalposts move every renewal,” said Ryan Ettridge, Founder and CEO of CyberCert. “SMB1001 changes that. It’s an internationally recognised standard that replaces opinion with clarity, so SMBs can certify once against an objective benchmark and then use that certification to access insurance with greater protection. The result is a simpler path to coverage, stronger risk signals for insurers, and ultimately better, more sustainable premiums for well-prepared businesses.”To launch the partnership, Cyber Grants Alliance and CyberCert will co-host a webinar for both insurance professionals and SMBs.Webinar Details:Title: A Zero-Friction Path to Cyber Liability InsuranceDate: January 27, 2026Time: 12:00 PM ESTSpeakers: Rick Dassler from Cyber Grants Alliance and Ryan Ettridge from CyberCertRegistration: https://cybergrantsalliance.org/certifyinsure/ Attendees will learn how cybersecurity certification aligned to SMB1001 can streamline the insurance process and how to apply for the new CyberCert Silver Certification Grant.About Cyber Grants Alliance: Cyber Grants Alliance is a non-profit organization committed to keeping the nation safe by closing the cybersecurity divide. Through strategic partnerships with corporate sponsors, the non-profit provides grants, resources, and certification funding to strengthen the defenses of small to medium-sized businesses and non-profits across the United States.About CyberCert: CyberCert is a global cybersecurity certification platform built on SMB1001, the internationally recognised standard for SMB cybersecurity. CyberCert’s mission is to make cybersecurity simple, affordable, and stress-free enabling businesses to achieve and demonstrate their security posture with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.