Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader Integrates with eLabNext for Seamless Sample Tracking

eLabNext announced today that its platform is now able to integrate with the Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLabNext, an Eppendorf Group Company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory Platform equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced today that its platform is now able to integrate with the Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader. The free VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader application is available through eLabNext’s library of add-ons, the eLabMarketplace, allowing users to expand the capabilities of their digital lab platform and streamline their laboratory operations.

Specifically, integrating the VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader directly with eLabNext enables users to scan samples quickly and seamlessly track and log samples within the platform. It also further protects laboratory samples from identification and tracking errors and creates reliable, compatible sample processing workflows.

“The sample labeling and management process is important for any life science laboratory, but particularly for large-scale facilities, such as biobanks, where errors in sample identification can make large collections of samples totally useless,” explains Dave Hunter, the Global Product Manager, Storage Equipment for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader and its integration with ELNs and LIMS, such as the eLabNext platform, gives life science teams the ability to avoid errors, scale capacity, and move towards more automated operations.”

The Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader can decode 2D tube barcodes in as little as one second and is compatible with Matrix™ and Nunc™ tubes in 24, 48, 96, and 384 format racks. VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader users can also read 1D rack barcodes simultaneously and place a sample rack in any orientation, and data will be displayed and exported correctly, preventing downstream sample identification errors. Users also benefit from a barcode reader that is clean room-compatible, dust- and water-tight sealed, and prevents frost build-up.

“Sample labeling, tracking, and management is a common pain point we hear about from nearly all of our customers,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “Our goal at eLabNext is to improve sample tracking and logging through lab digitalization and compatibility with the Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader provides our users with an off-the-shelf solution to their sample management challenges. Partnership with a life science leader like Thermo Fisher Scientific will provide the broader scientific community with a trusted and seamless workflow management solution.”

Learn more about the VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader add-on in the eLabMarketplace.

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

For more information about Thermo Fisher Scientific, please visit www.thermofisher.com

