LiveForeverHealth Acquires Circadian Rejuvenation in Charlotte, NC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveForeverHealth Acquires Circadian Rejuvenation, Expanding its Reach in the Wellness and Longevity Sector

LiveForeverHealth, a leader in innovative wellness solutions and longevity research, proudly announces its acquisition of Circadian Rejuvenation, a pioneering company in the field of circadian rhythm-based health optimization. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in LiveForeverHealth's mission to enhance holistic well-being and extend healthy lifespans through cutting-edge technology and personalized health solutions.

Circadian Rejuvenation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been at the forefront of integrating circadian rhythm science with health and wellness practices. The company's groundbreaking approach has empowered individuals to optimize their daily routines and improve overall health outcomes through tailored circadian rhythm interventions.

Samuel Boubaous, CEO of LiveForeverHealth, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Circadian Rejuvenation into the LiveForeverHealth family. Their innovative research and unique solutions in circadian rhythm health perfectly align with our commitment to providing comprehensive, science-backed wellness solutions. This acquisition not only enhances our portfolio but also strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge services that address the complex needs of our clients."

With this acquisition, LiveForeverHealth will integrate Circadian Rejuvenation's advanced methodologies and technologies into its existing suite of services. This integration aims to offer clients an even more holistic approach to health optimization, leveraging both companies' strengths to provide enhanced, personalized care.

Dr. Emily Reynolds, Founder and Chief Scientist at Circadian Rejuvenation, commented: "Joining forces with LiveForeverHealth is a significant step forward for our mission to advance circadian rhythm science and its application in everyday health. Our combined expertise will accelerate the development of new, innovative solutions and enable us to reach a broader audience, helping more people achieve their health and wellness goals."

The acquisition is expected to enhance LiveForeverHealth's capabilities in delivering personalized wellness plans, incorporating circadian rhythm-based strategies into its comprehensive health programs. Clients will benefit from an enriched experience that combines state-of-the-art technology with cutting-edge research to promote optimal health and longevity.

LiveForeverHealth remains committed to leading the wellness industry with innovative solutions and exceptional service. This acquisition reinforces the company's dedication to advancing health science and improving quality of life for its clients.

**About LiveForeverHealth**

LiveForeverHealth is a leading provider of wellness and longevity solutions, dedicated to transforming health through innovative technology and personalized care. With a focus on advancing scientific research and integrating cutting-edge technologies, LiveForeverHealth aims to empower individuals to achieve optimal well-being and extend healthy lifespans.

**About Circadian Rejuvenation**

Circadian Rejuvenation is a trailblazer in circadian rhythm-based health optimization, offering unique solutions that align daily routines with natural biological rhythms to enhance overall health and well-being. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company is committed to advancing the understanding and application of circadian science in everyday health practices.

