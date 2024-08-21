Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Congresswoman Becca Balint Announce $2.1M in Community Development Block Grants

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Vermont’s congressional delegation today announced $2,155,468 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) federal funding awards through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). These investments will support renovations to existing rental units in the City of Rutland, the redevelopment of underutilized and vacant housing in the City of Rutland and Town of Castleton, construction of water and wastewater infrastructure to support the development of eight Habitat for Humanity homes in Underhill, and making the Vergennes Opera House fully accessible.

“These grants will help build stronger communities by supporting housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and economic development,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Without this funding, many projects across the state wouldn’t have the financial resources to get started at all.”

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the national CDBG program. Vermont’s congressional delegation is incredibly supportive of the CDBG program and its investments in Vermont.

“In these difficult times, this federal investment is an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and building stronger, more resilient communities across Vermont,” said Senator Bernie Sanders. “The Community Development Block Grant program helps jumpstart essential improvements in our towns and cities and I am proud to help secure this valuable resource for our state.”

“Vermont’s housing crisis will only be improved when we work together, at every level, to support the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing. Federally-funded Community Development Block Grants are important investments for communities across Vermont. These awards to help construct, renovate, and upgrade housing across Vermont will make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters,” said Senator Welch.

“This kind of investment to meet our state’s affordable housing needs are truly transformational,” said Representative Balint. “Federal dollars will get projects across Vermont off the ground, creating renovated and new housing opportunities, providing essential infrastructure, and making historic community spaces accessible. I’m so proud to support programs like these that address the critical needs of our communities.”

Six projects are receiving this latest round of Community Development Block Grants:

Town of Underhill - Subgrant to the United Church of Underhill, who will partner with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, to construct infrastructure that will serve eight new units of affordable homes.

City of Rutland – Subgrant to the Housing Trust of Rutland County to complete the renovation of four affordable rental properties with 22 existing housing units and 13 new housing units being created resulting in 35 total affordable housing units located at 194-208 Columbian Ave and 74 Park Street in Rutland and 18 Drake Road in Castleton.

City of Vergennes – Subgrant to Friends of the Vergennes Opera House to complete renovations to the historic Vergennes City Hall/Opera House that will make the facility compliant with ADA regulations.

Town of Granville – Grant to the town to develop renovation plans that will bring the historic town hall into compliance with ADA regulations.

City of Rutland – Subgrant to the Housing Trust of Rutland County (HRTC) to complete planning to merge HTRC and NeighborWorks of Western Vermont into one entity.

Town of St. George – Grant to the Town of St. George to complete planning activities related to accessibility and ADA compliance upgrades to the Town Office and Old Schoolhouse/Emergency Shelter located at 21 Barber Road.

“The CDBG program continues to be a valuable resource the State of Vermont is using to increase our supply of safe, affordable housing for all,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “By leveraging these federal dollars, communities can advance vital affordable housing projects and create more opportunities for residents by making our common spaces more accessible to everyone.”

For more details on these projects, click here to visit the Department of Housing and Community Development’s website.

