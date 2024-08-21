Governor Cooper Opens 2024-2025 RISE Award Competition

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the 2024-2025 application period for the North Carolina Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award is underway. The award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

“School employees are the backbone of our education system,” says Governor Cooper. “They work tirelessly behind the scenes to support students, teachers, and families. This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the unsung heroes of North Carolina schools and the crucial work that they do every day.”

For the purposes of the award, a classified school employee is defined as an employee of a state or any political subdivision of a state, or an employee of a nonprofit entity, who works in any grade from pre-kindergarten through high school in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

Award winners demonstrate excellence in the following areas: (A) Work performance; (B) School and community involvement; (C) Leadership and commitment; (D) Local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc., who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work); (E) Enhancement of classified school employees' image in the community and schools.

Public school units, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, educational service agencies, nonprofit entities, private schools and their representatives, parents, and students may nominate by September 30.

The two winners in North Carolina will be nominated to the U.S. Department of Education by November 1st. The U.S. Secretary of Education will select a single classified school employee from among the nominees to receive the RISE Award in the spring. The Office of the Governor of North Carolina will honor nominees and finalists. In addition, the U.S. Department of Education will recognize the honoree and communicate their story in order to inspire excellence among classified school employees.

Nominate an unsung education hero for the 2024 RISE Award. Submit your nomination by September 30th at 5pm through https://forms.office.com/g/SuEnGi73qm.