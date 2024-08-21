Sobo & Sobo Personal Injury Lawyers Named Nation's “Top 40 Injury Attorneys Under 40”

Melanie-Ann Delancey, Esq. (break) Personal Injury Lawyer (break) Sobo & Sobo LLP Theresa Regis, Esq. (break) Personal Injury Lawyer (break) Sobo & Sobo LLP

Sobo & Sobo Personal Injury Law's Theresa Regis, Esq., and Melanie-Ann Delancey, Esq., are named among the nation's “Top 40 Under 40 Injury Attorneys."

MIDDLETOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sobo & Sobo, a leading personal injury law firm, proudly announces that two of its esteemed injury lawyers, Theresa Regis, Esq., and Melanie-Ann Delancey, Esq., have been named among the country’s “Top 40 Under 40 Attorneys” by The National Trial Lawyers. This accolade is reserved for the 40 highest-ranked young trial attorneys in the nation who have demonstrated superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective fields.

The National Trial Lawyers, a professional organization of America’s top trial lawyers, selects only a limited number of attorneys from each state who have shown exceptional skill and dedication to their clients and the legal profession. Membership in the Top 40 Under 40 is by invitation only and extended exclusively to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership.

The selection process for this prestigious list considers not only professional achievements but also a commitment to ethical practices and community involvement. The selection of both Regis and Delancey underscores their dedication to their clients, their impact on the legal field, and their role as rising stars in the industry who are making a significant difference in the lives of their clients and the community.

Theresa Regis, Esq., who has been with Sobo & Sobo for several years, expressed her gratitude for the honor, stating, “Being honored by The National Trial Lawyers is deeply meaningful to me. It’s a reminder of why I’m passionate about what I do—helping people in our community navigate difficult times. I’m lucky to work with a team that’s just as dedicated to making a positive impact. This recognition is really about our collective commitment to our clients and the community we serve.”

Melanie-Ann Delancey, Esq., known for her tenacity and compassion in representing clients, added, “This membership is an honor, but it’s really a reflection of the amazing team I’m lucky to work with every day. My colleagues are like family, and our clients trust us to stand up for them when it matters most. I’m so grateful for their support and for the chance to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Greg Sobo, Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, also shared his pride in the accomplishments of Theresa and Melanie-Ann, saying, “Theresa and Melanie-Ann exemplify the core values of Sobo & Sobo – dedication, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. Their recognition by The National Trial Lawyers is well-deserved, and I am thrilled to see them receive such esteemed recognition. They are both exceptional attorneys, and their contributions have been instrumental in our firm’s success.”

The recognition of Theresa Regis, Esq., and Melanie-Ann Delancey, Esq., as members of the Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers further solidifies Sobo & Sobo’s reputation as a firm of excellence, with a team of attorneys who are not only leaders in their profession but also deeply committed to serving their clients and their community.

